SKF India Industrial Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Schaeffler India Ltd
SCHAEFFLER
3,888
|54.38
|60,770.87
|306.65
|0.72
|2,360.14
|352.3
Timken India Ltd
TIMKEN
3,133.15
|51.81
|23,567.16
|89.47
|1.15
|772.99
|367.97
SKF India Ltd
SKFINDIA
1,891.9
|23.36
|9,353.17
|105.65
|0.77
|495.91
|557.16
NRB Bearings Ltd
NRBBEARING
283.05
|21.74
|2,743.39
|36.46
|2.4
|290.78
|92.9
Bimetal Bearings Ltd
BIMETAL
612.05
|20.87
|234.42
|2.48
|2.12
|67.14
|584.52
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.