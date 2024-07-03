SKP Securities Ltd Summary

Started as an Finance Company, SKP Securities Limited has widen its services in other financial activities other than lending of money. Company is primarily engaged in stock broking and depository participant services, distribution of financial products, investment/ merchant banking and corporate advisory services, serving a cross section of society viz. financial institutions, corporates, business families, professionals and retail investors.Most business activities of the Company are regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The industry comprise of boutique entities like Company, multinational/ private/public sector banks and bank promoted entities, large multinational and domestic entities with nationwide presence, regional entities, small local entities, individual and the new age fintech platforms.The company has raised its Paid-up Equity Share Capital from Rs.2.25 crores to Rs.3.00 crores through an IPO (which was oversubscribed by 12 times) of 750000 Equity Shares of Rs.10 each at par during the year 1996.During the year 1997,SKP Brokerage Limited(SBL) was amalgamated with SKP Securities and consequent of this,700000 Equity Shares of the company which was held by SBL as investment,cancelled and subsequently the Equity Capital of SKP Securities Limited has been reduced to Rs.2.30 crores. In 1998, pursuant to amalgamation of SBL with the company,Shareholders of SBL has been allotted 2750000 Equity Shares of Rs.10 each at par.Consequent of this allotment,companys Equity Paid up stood at Rs.5.05 crores.SKP,in the year 2002, has started its operations as DP(Depository participant) of both NSDL and CDSL. During the year 2003, SKP expanded its operations in Mumbai after moving into a larger premises and commencing mutual funds distribution and retail broking activities. It commenced Currency Futures business as a member of MCXSX. It made SKP Commodities Ltd as its 100% subsidiary in April 2009. Further, it acquired SKP Insurance Brokers & Advisors Private Limited as its subsidiary in 2014-15. Later on, it divested the wholly owned subsidiary viz SKP Commodities Ltd. on 30th September, 2017 which discontinued its broking operations in commodities market.