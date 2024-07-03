SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹230.4
Prev. Close₹225.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.6
Day's High₹230.4
Day's Low₹230.4
52 Week's High₹325
52 Week's Low₹75.05
Book Value₹70.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)156.87
P/E11.83
EPS19.1
Divi. Yield0.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.81
6.81
3.4
3.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
35.03
26.93
27.24
21.79
Net Worth
41.84
33.74
30.64
25.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
3.8
-0.07
9.96
-2.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
11.1
12
16.71
10.99
9.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11.1
12
16.71
10.99
9.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
1.16
Other Income
0.09
0.07
0.85
1.89
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
970.35
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
835.85
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,857.1
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,006.95
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,768.95
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
NARESH PACHISIA
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Manju Pachisia
Whole-time Director
Nikunj Pachisia
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Paritosh Sinha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Alka Khetawat
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Santanu Ray
Whole Time Director & CFO
Anil Shukla
Independent Director
Saurabh Sonthalia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by SKP Securities Ltd
Summary
Started as an Finance Company, SKP Securities Limited has widen its services in other financial activities other than lending of money. Company is primarily engaged in stock broking and depository participant services, distribution of financial products, investment/ merchant banking and corporate advisory services, serving a cross section of society viz. financial institutions, corporates, business families, professionals and retail investors.Most business activities of the Company are regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The industry comprise of boutique entities like Company, multinational/ private/public sector banks and bank promoted entities, large multinational and domestic entities with nationwide presence, regional entities, small local entities, individual and the new age fintech platforms.The company has raised its Paid-up Equity Share Capital from Rs.2.25 crores to Rs.3.00 crores through an IPO (which was oversubscribed by 12 times) of 750000 Equity Shares of Rs.10 each at par during the year 1996.During the year 1997,SKP Brokerage Limited(SBL) was amalgamated with SKP Securities and consequent of this,700000 Equity Shares of the company which was held by SBL as investment,cancelled and subsequently the Equity Capital of SKP Securities Limited has been reduced to Rs.2.30 crores. In 1998, pursuant to amalgamation of SBL with the company,Shareholders of SBL has been allotted 2750000 Equity Shares of Rs.10 each at par.Consequent of this allo
Read More
The SKP Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹230.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SKP Securities Ltd is ₹156.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SKP Securities Ltd is 11.83 and 3.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SKP Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SKP Securities Ltd is ₹75.05 and ₹325 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SKP Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.83%, 3 Years at 89.59%, 1 Year at 197.28%, 6 Month at 61.07%, 3 Month at 27.30% and 1 Month at -5.52%.
