230.4
(1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:30:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open230.4
  • Day's High230.4
  • 52 Wk High325
  • Prev. Close225.9
  • Day's Low230.4
  • 52 Wk Low 75.05
  • Turnover (lac)4.6
  • P/E11.83
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value70.5
  • EPS19.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)156.87
  • Div. Yield0.66
No Records Found

SKP Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

230.4

Prev. Close

225.9

Turnover(Lac.)

4.6

Day's High

230.4

Day's Low

230.4

52 Week's High

325

52 Week's Low

75.05

Book Value

70.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

156.87

P/E

11.83

EPS

19.1

Divi. Yield

0.66

SKP Securities Ltd Corporate Action

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

27 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 14 Sep, 2024

arrow

SKP Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

SKP Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:37 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 9.70%

Foreign: 9.69%

Indian: 65.29%

Non-Promoter- 0.34%

Institutions: 0.34%

Non-Institutions: 24.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SKP Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.81

6.81

3.4

3.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

35.03

26.93

27.24

21.79

Net Worth

41.84

33.74

30.64

25.19

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

3.8

-0.07

9.96

-2.27

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

11.1

12

16.71

10.99

9.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11.1

12

16.71

10.99

9.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

1.16

Other Income

0.09

0.07

0.85

1.89

0

SKP Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

970.35

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

835.85

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,857.1

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,006.95

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,768.95

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SKP Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

NARESH PACHISIA

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Manju Pachisia

Whole-time Director

Nikunj Pachisia

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Paritosh Sinha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Alka Khetawat

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Santanu Ray

Whole Time Director & CFO

Anil Shukla

Independent Director

Saurabh Sonthalia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SKP Securities Ltd

Summary

Started as an Finance Company, SKP Securities Limited has widen its services in other financial activities other than lending of money. Company is primarily engaged in stock broking and depository participant services, distribution of financial products, investment/ merchant banking and corporate advisory services, serving a cross section of society viz. financial institutions, corporates, business families, professionals and retail investors.Most business activities of the Company are regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The industry comprise of boutique entities like Company, multinational/ private/public sector banks and bank promoted entities, large multinational and domestic entities with nationwide presence, regional entities, small local entities, individual and the new age fintech platforms.The company has raised its Paid-up Equity Share Capital from Rs.2.25 crores to Rs.3.00 crores through an IPO (which was oversubscribed by 12 times) of 750000 Equity Shares of Rs.10 each at par during the year 1996.During the year 1997,SKP Brokerage Limited(SBL) was amalgamated with SKP Securities and consequent of this,700000 Equity Shares of the company which was held by SBL as investment,cancelled and subsequently the Equity Capital of SKP Securities Limited has been reduced to Rs.2.30 crores. In 1998, pursuant to amalgamation of SBL with the company,Shareholders of SBL has been allotted 2750000 Equity Shares of Rs.10 each at par.Consequent of this allo
Company FAQs

What is the SKP Securities Ltd share price today?

The SKP Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹230.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of SKP Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SKP Securities Ltd is ₹156.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SKP Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SKP Securities Ltd is 11.83 and 3.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SKP Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SKP Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SKP Securities Ltd is ₹75.05 and ₹325 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SKP Securities Ltd?

SKP Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.83%, 3 Years at 89.59%, 1 Year at 197.28%, 6 Month at 61.07%, 3 Month at 27.30% and 1 Month at -5.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SKP Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SKP Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.99 %
Institutions - 0.34 %
Public - 24.67 %

