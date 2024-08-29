Outcome of Board Meeting Recommendation of Dividend of Rs. 1.50 per equity share having face value of Rs. 10/-each fully paid up for the financial year 2023-2024, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. We wish to inform that the Company has fixed Saturday, 14th September 2024 as the Record Date for determining the names of Members eligible for dividend on equity shares for the financial year ended 31st March 2024, if declared at the AGM scheduled to be held on Saturday, 21st September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.08.2024)