SKP Securities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

224
(-0.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:33:00 PM

SKP Securities FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

3.8

-0.07

9.96

-2.27

Other operating items

Operating

3.8

-0.07

9.96

-2.27

Capital expenditure

5.51

-0.35

0.95

0.69

Free cash flow

9.31

-0.42

10.91

-1.58

Equity raised

49.03

39.94

39.98

43.21

Investing

-1.45

4.49

-13.75

2.83

Financing

2.22

0.68

-0.22

1.65

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

59.11

44.68

36.92

46.11

