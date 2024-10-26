iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting26 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
SKP SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202431 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 31, 2024 of SKP Securities Limited under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 Based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Mr. Deepak Jalan (DIN: 00758600) as an Additional Director (Non Executive Independent Category) of the Company for a term of five consecutive years with effect from October 01, 2024 till September 30, 2029 subject to shareholders approval to be obtained through Postal Ballot Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
SKP SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)
Board Meeting27 Apr 202419 Apr 2024
SKP SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) the Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024; 2) to recommend dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Dividend Updates (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.04.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jan 202419 Jan 2024
SKP SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting Un- audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)

