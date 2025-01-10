To the Members of Sky Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Sky Industries Limited (‘the Company), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in

Equity for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial

Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS"), and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its profit, other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

(ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone

Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Revenue Recognition Our audit procedures included : Revenue from sale of goods is recognized when control of the products being sold is transferred to the customer and when there are no longer any unqualified obligations. The performance obligations in the contracts are fulfilled at the time of dispatch, delivery or upon formal customer acceptance depending on customer specific terms and conditions. We assessed the appropriateness of the revenue recognition accounting policies, including those relating to rebates and discounts by comparing with applicable accounting standards. Revenue is one of the key profit drivers and is therefore susceptible to misstatement. Year-end cut-off is the key assertion in so far as revenue recognition is concerned, since an inappropriate cut-off can result in material misstatement of results for the year. We performed substantive testing by selecting samples of revenue transactions recorded during the year by verifying the underlying documents, which included goods dispatch notes and shipping documents. Revenue is measured at fair value of the consideration received or receivable, after the deduction of any trade discounts, volume rebates and any taxes or duties collected on behalf of the government such as goods and services tax, etc. Accumulated experience is used to estimate the provisions for discounts and rebates. Revenue is only recognized to the extent that it is highly probable a significant reversal will not occur. We performed cut-off testing for samples of revenue transactions recorded before and after the financial year end date by comparing with relevant underlying documentation, which included goods dispatch notes and shipping documents, to assess whether the revenue was recognized in the correct relevant period. We tested the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of controls over the calculations of discounts and rebates, if any. We assessed manual journals posted to revenue to identify unusual items and out of system processing. Inventory Valuation Our audit procedures included: The net carrying value of inventory as on 31st March 2024 is 31.81 % of Total Assets of the Company. Evaluating the rationality of Inventory Policies such as the policy of inventory valuation and provision for obsolescence and understanding whether the valuation of inventory was performed in accordance with the Companies Policy. Inventories are valued at lower of cost and net realizable value. Analyzing the inventory aging report and net realizable value of Inventories. Sales in the industry can be extremely volatile with the consumer demand changing significantly based on current trends. As a result there is a risk that the carrying value of inventory exceeds its net Realizable Value. Inspecting the post period sales situation and evaluating the net realizable value of measurement applied on aging inventory in order to verify the evaluation accuracy of the estimated inventory allowance by the company. Hence we have determined valuation of inventories as a Key Audit Matter. Tested the valuation of inventory on sampling basis, by comparing the value of raw materials and traded goods with the underlying supporting documents.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the Consolidated Financial Statements, Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

When we read the Companys annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with Indian

Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements made by management and Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements and Board of Director use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion.

Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and deficiencies significant audit findings, including any significant in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. With respect to the matter to be includedin the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to theinformation and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid toany director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act.The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order,

2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order to the extend applicable.

3. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The balance sheet, the statement profit and loss(including other comprehensive income), statement of cash flow and statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the disqualified Board of Directors, none of the directors as on

31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations (if any) as at 31st March, 2024 on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and

Protection Fund;

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities

("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (iv) (a) and (iv) (b) contain any material mis-statement.

v. The dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial yearended 31st March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March,

2024.

For CGCA & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Regn No : 123393W / W100755 Champak K. Dedhia Place: Mumbai Partner Date: 21st May, 2024 Membership No: 101769 UDIN: 24101769BKAJPE7703

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report that:

i. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of Property, Plant & Equipment:

a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records, showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of Right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records, showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. verification The Company has phased program for physical of the property, plant and equipment of the company to cover all locations. In our opinion and as confirmed by the management regular physical verification of property, plant & equipment is not consistently performed however the same would not have anymaterial impact on the financial statements as a whole.

c. The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

d. The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant & Equipment or Intangible assets or both during the year.

e. There are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of Inventory:

a. The inventory, except those lying with third parties and in transit, has been physically verified by the management at regular intervals, which we consider to be reasonable and coverage as followed by the management were appropriate. The discrepancies noticed during the physical of inventories as compared to book records were not material and have been property dealt with in the books of account.

b. The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 Crores, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The difference between the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with the banks and the books of accounts of the company is on account of explainable items as per the details provided below

Quarter Ended Particulars Amount as per books of account Amount as reported in the quarterly return/ statement Amount of Difference Reason For Material Discrepancies Jun-23 Stock 1980.55 1761.12 -219.44 Stock-in-transit was inadvertently excluded at the time of submission to bank Debtors 1203.87 1206.76 2.89 Creditors 408.65 850.16 441.52 Balances pertaining to Letter of Credits were inadvertently included in the Creditors list at the time of submission to bank Sep-23 Stock 2097.05 2086.70 -10.35 NA Debtors 1283.99 1283.43 -0.56 NA Creditors 405.59 1078.98 673.39 Balances pertaining to Letter of Credits were inadvertently included in the Creditors list at the time of submission to bank Dec-23 Stock 2300.40 2009.26 -291.14 Stock-in-transit was inadvertently excluded at the time of submission to bank Debtors 1357.47 1355.68 -1.79 NA Creditors 674.88 957.17 282.29 Balances pertaining to Letter of Credits were inadvertently included in the Creditors list at the time of submission to bank Mar-24 Stock 1994.42 1,994.42 - NA Debtors 1270.15 1,270.15 - NA Creditors 514.68 514.68 - NA

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to

Companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year and therefore clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security asspecified under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. In respect of investments made by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation give to us by the management, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, for any of the activities carried on by the

Company. The maintenance of cost records is not applicable to the Company as confirmed by the Management.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a. The Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Custom Duty, Cess, Goods and Service Tax and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities.

b. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Custom Duty, Cess, Goods and Service Tax and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable except the following:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Cess 26.48 Various Years

c. Details of statutory dues which have not been deposited as on 31st March 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Property Tax 65.62 Various Years High Court Of Bombay Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax Deducted at Source 3.21 Various Years TDS CPC Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand 1.22 AY 2021-22 CIT (Appeals)

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, in respect of loans or borrowings:

a. The Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest during the year.

b. The Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

c. The Company has applied the term loansfor the purpose for which they were obtained.

d. We report that funds raised on short term basis has not been utilized for long term purposes.

e. The Company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary

(as defined under the Companies Act, 2013) during the year ended 31st March, 2024.

f. The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

x. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company: a. The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. Preferential allotment of equity shares made by the Company during the year against ESOP Options issued in previous years, is in compliance with the requirements of Section 42 of the Companies Act, 2013. The amounts raised have been used for the purposes for which they were raised.

xi. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of Frauds: a. Based upon the audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers/employees has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

b. In the absence of any fraud, there is no requirement to submit

ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central Government.

c. During the year under audit we have not received any complaints under whistle blower mechanism.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting

Standards.

xiv. Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures:

a. In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. a. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

c. The Company is not the Core Investment Company

(CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve

Bank of India Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d. Accordingly to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of the audit, Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses during the year under audit and in the immediately preceding financial year, hence clause 3 (xvii) of the Order is not applicable.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly clause 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exist as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meetings its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee or any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Sky Industries Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of Director are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We have conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those

Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to

Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management, override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.

Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.