SectorTextiles
Open₹168.6
Prev. Close₹169.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.74
Day's High₹168.6
Day's Low₹161.45
52 Week's High₹196.05
52 Week's Low₹68.2
Book Value₹54.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)129.25
P/E20.85
EPS8.15
Divi. Yield0.59
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.89
7.86
6.85
7.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
32.42
28.48
26.03
18.45
Net Worth
40.31
36.34
32.88
25.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
70.45
53.4
59.32
52.96
yoy growth (%)
31.92
-9.98
12.01
9.08
Raw materials
-45.86
-36.6
-42.4
-35.81
As % of sales
65.09
68.54
71.48
67.62
Employee costs
-4.89
-4.24
-4.74
-4.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
6.56
2.32
1.17
3.62
Depreciation
-1.89
-2.05
-2.09
-0.97
Tax paid
-1.69
-0.6
-0.03
-0.66
Working capital
8.56
3.98
3.7
-0.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
31.92
-9.98
12.01
9.08
Op profit growth
77.52
18.72
-22.57
-4.88
EBIT growth
125.32
48.72
-52.46
-5.97
Net profit growth
509.66
177.84
-84.12
-17.57
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
81.66
74.92
48.67
51.94
63.23
Excise Duty
0
0
0.12
0
0
Net Sales
81.66
74.92
48.55
51.94
63.23
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
1.18
Other Income
1.51
0.31
0.25
1.17
1.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Shailesh S Shah
Whole-time Director
Sharad S Shah
Whole Time Director & CFO
Maikal Raorani
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Amarendra Mohapatra.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sanghamitra Sarangi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Loknath Suryanarayana Mishra
Independent Director
Nitin Oza
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyal Ruparelia
Whole-time Director
M Gopalkrishnan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sky Industries Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1989 Sky Industries Ltd is one of the leading hook and loop manufacturer and exporter in India. They are one of the countrys most trusted suppliers. Their product reach is across multiple countries in the world like the USA, UK, Germany, Turkey, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and many more. The Company has served many reputed companies from various Industries like Footwear, Infant Wear, Orthopaedic, Automotive, Defence, Apparel, Packaging, etc. Presently, it is engaged in manufacturing Hook & Loop Tape Fasteners and Elastic Tapes. The Elastic Tapes business is in the Special Economic Zone,Surat and has commenced its operations.
Read More
The Sky Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹163.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sky Industries Ltd is ₹129.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sky Industries Ltd is 20.85 and 3.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sky Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sky Industries Ltd is ₹68.2 and ₹196.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sky Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.45%, 3 Years at 24.85%, 1 Year at 138.82%, 6 Month at 87.07%, 3 Month at -5.03% and 1 Month at 8.35%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.