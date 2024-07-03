iifl-logo-icon 1
Sky Industries Ltd Share Price

163.8
(-3.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open168.6
  • Day's High168.6
  • 52 Wk High196.05
  • Prev. Close169.9
  • Day's Low161.45
  • 52 Wk Low 68.2
  • Turnover (lac)18.74
  • P/E20.85
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value54.72
  • EPS8.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)129.25
  • Div. Yield0.59
Sky Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

168.6

Prev. Close

169.9

Turnover(Lac.)

18.74

Day's High

168.6

Day's Low

161.45

52 Week's High

196.05

52 Week's Low

68.2

Book Value

54.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

129.25

P/E

20.85

EPS

8.15

Divi. Yield

0.59

Sky Industries Ltd Corporate Action

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 11 Jul, 2024

25 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jun, 2024

9 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Sky Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sky Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.10%

Non-Promoter- 41.89%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 41.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sky Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.89

7.86

6.85

7.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

32.42

28.48

26.03

18.45

Net Worth

40.31

36.34

32.88

25.68

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

70.45

53.4

59.32

52.96

yoy growth (%)

31.92

-9.98

12.01

9.08

Raw materials

-45.86

-36.6

-42.4

-35.81

As % of sales

65.09

68.54

71.48

67.62

Employee costs

-4.89

-4.24

-4.74

-4.4

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

6.56

2.32

1.17

3.62

Depreciation

-1.89

-2.05

-2.09

-0.97

Tax paid

-1.69

-0.6

-0.03

-0.66

Working capital

8.56

3.98

3.7

-0.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

31.92

-9.98

12.01

9.08

Op profit growth

77.52

18.72

-22.57

-4.88

EBIT growth

125.32

48.72

-52.46

-5.97

Net profit growth

509.66

177.84

-84.12

-17.57

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

81.66

74.92

48.67

51.94

63.23

Excise Duty

0

0

0.12

0

0

Net Sales

81.66

74.92

48.55

51.94

63.23

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

1.18

Other Income

1.51

0.31

0.25

1.17

1.02

Sky Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sky Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Shailesh S Shah

Whole-time Director

Sharad S Shah

Whole Time Director & CFO

Maikal Raorani

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Amarendra Mohapatra.

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sanghamitra Sarangi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Loknath Suryanarayana Mishra

Independent Director

Nitin Oza

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyal Ruparelia

Whole-time Director

M Gopalkrishnan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sky Industries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1989 Sky Industries Ltd is one of the leading hook and loop manufacturer and exporter in India. They are one of the countrys most trusted suppliers. Their product reach is across multiple countries in the world like the USA, UK, Germany, Turkey, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and many more. The Company has served many reputed companies from various Industries like Footwear, Infant Wear, Orthopaedic, Automotive, Defence, Apparel, Packaging, etc. Presently, it is engaged in manufacturing Hook & Loop Tape Fasteners and Elastic Tapes. The Elastic Tapes business is in the Special Economic Zone,Surat and has commenced its operations.
Company FAQs

What is the Sky Industries Ltd share price today?

The Sky Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹163.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sky Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sky Industries Ltd is ₹129.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sky Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sky Industries Ltd is 20.85 and 3.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sky Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sky Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sky Industries Ltd is ₹68.2 and ₹196.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sky Industries Ltd?

Sky Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.45%, 3 Years at 24.85%, 1 Year at 138.82%, 6 Month at 87.07%, 3 Month at -5.03% and 1 Month at 8.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sky Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sky Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.11 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 41.89 %

