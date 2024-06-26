|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|21 May 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|1
|10
|Final
|Recommendation of Final Dividend of Re. 1/- (10%) per Equity Share of Face Value of Rs 10/- each for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. The Company has fixed Thursday, July 11, 2024 as the record date for payment of Dividend to all the eligible members. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/06/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.