Sky Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.89
7.86
6.85
7.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
32.42
28.48
26.03
18.45
Net Worth
40.31
36.34
32.88
25.68
Minority Interest
Debt
12.81
13.8
13.94
13.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.12
1.05
1.1
1.03
Total Liabilities
54.24
51.19
47.92
40.21
Fixed Assets
11.39
11.67
11.13
12.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.26
6.86
6.4
5.49
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.25
0.19
0.22
0.19
Networking Capital
29.03
31.18
28.86
19.96
Inventories
19.94
21.8
19.39
11.87
Inventory Days
100.45
81.12
Sundry Debtors
12
12.28
12.08
12.67
Debtor Days
62.58
86.59
Other Current Assets
5.79
5.41
6.55
5.11
Sundry Creditors
-6.26
-6.32
-7.42
-6.66
Creditor Days
38.44
45.51
Other Current Liabilities
-2.44
-1.99
-1.74
-3.03
Cash
5.32
1.27
1.31
2.18
Total Assets
54.25
51.17
47.92
40.21
Invest wise with Expert advice
