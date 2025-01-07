iifl-logo-icon 1
Sky Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

157
(-3.24%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

70.45

53.4

59.32

52.96

yoy growth (%)

31.92

-9.98

12.01

9.08

Raw materials

-45.86

-36.6

-42.4

-35.81

As % of sales

65.09

68.54

71.48

67.62

Employee costs

-4.89

-4.24

-4.74

-4.4

As % of sales

6.95

7.94

8

8.31

Other costs

-10.61

-7.44

-7.86

-7.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.07

13.94

13.26

13.57

Operating profit

9.06

5.1

4.3

5.55

OPM

12.87

9.56

7.25

10.49

Depreciation

-1.89

-2.05

-2.09

-0.97

Interest expense

-1.26

-1.15

-1.15

-1.29

Other income

0.65

0.42

0.13

0.33

Profit before tax

6.56

2.32

1.17

3.62

Taxes

-1.69

-0.6

-0.03

-0.66

Tax rate

-25.82

-25.99

-2.72

-18.34

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.87

1.71

1.14

2.95

Exceptional items

0

-0.92

-0.85

-1.14

Net profit

4.87

0.79

0.28

1.81

yoy growth (%)

509.66

177.84

-84.12

-17.57

NPM

6.91

1.49

0.48

3.42

