|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
70.45
53.4
59.32
52.96
yoy growth (%)
31.92
-9.98
12.01
9.08
Raw materials
-45.86
-36.6
-42.4
-35.81
As % of sales
65.09
68.54
71.48
67.62
Employee costs
-4.89
-4.24
-4.74
-4.4
As % of sales
6.95
7.94
8
8.31
Other costs
-10.61
-7.44
-7.86
-7.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.07
13.94
13.26
13.57
Operating profit
9.06
5.1
4.3
5.55
OPM
12.87
9.56
7.25
10.49
Depreciation
-1.89
-2.05
-2.09
-0.97
Interest expense
-1.26
-1.15
-1.15
-1.29
Other income
0.65
0.42
0.13
0.33
Profit before tax
6.56
2.32
1.17
3.62
Taxes
-1.69
-0.6
-0.03
-0.66
Tax rate
-25.82
-25.99
-2.72
-18.34
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.87
1.71
1.14
2.95
Exceptional items
0
-0.92
-0.85
-1.14
Net profit
4.87
0.79
0.28
1.81
yoy growth (%)
509.66
177.84
-84.12
-17.57
NPM
6.91
1.49
0.48
3.42
