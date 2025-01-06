Sky Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
6.56
2.32
1.17
3.62
Depreciation
-1.89
-2.05
-2.09
-0.97
Tax paid
-1.69
-0.6
-0.03
-0.66
Working capital
8.56
3.98
3.7
-0.93
Other operating items
Operating
11.54
3.64
2.74
1.05
Capital expenditure
-0.05
-3.86
2.72
5.92
Free cash flow
11.49
-0.21
5.46
6.97
Equity raised
42.58
36.84
31.16
25.09
Investing
0.91
5
0.34
-0.19
Financing
4.4
4.84
2.49
0.15
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.21
Net in cash
59.39
46.46
39.45
32.24
