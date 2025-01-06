iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sky Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

163.8
(-3.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sky Industries Ltd

Sky Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

6.56

2.32

1.17

3.62

Depreciation

-1.89

-2.05

-2.09

-0.97

Tax paid

-1.69

-0.6

-0.03

-0.66

Working capital

8.56

3.98

3.7

-0.93

Other operating items

Operating

11.54

3.64

2.74

1.05

Capital expenditure

-0.05

-3.86

2.72

5.92

Free cash flow

11.49

-0.21

5.46

6.97

Equity raised

42.58

36.84

31.16

25.09

Investing

0.91

5

0.34

-0.19

Financing

4.4

4.84

2.49

0.15

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.21

Net in cash

59.39

46.46

39.45

32.24

Sky Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sky Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.