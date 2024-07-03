iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sky Industries Ltd Company Summary

132.6
(1.18%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:35:00 PM

Sky Industries Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1989 Sky Industries Ltd is one of the leading hook and loop manufacturer and exporter in India. They are one of the countrys most trusted suppliers. Their product reach is across multiple countries in the world like the USA, UK, Germany, Turkey, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and many more. The Company has served many reputed companies from various Industries like Footwear, Infant Wear, Orthopaedic, Automotive, Defence, Apparel, Packaging, etc. Presently, it is engaged in manufacturing Hook & Loop Tape Fasteners and Elastic Tapes. The Elastic Tapes business is in the Special Economic Zone,Surat and has commenced its operations.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.