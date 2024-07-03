Sky Industries Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1989 Sky Industries Ltd is one of the leading hook and loop manufacturer and exporter in India. They are one of the countrys most trusted suppliers. Their product reach is across multiple countries in the world like the USA, UK, Germany, Turkey, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and many more. The Company has served many reputed companies from various Industries like Footwear, Infant Wear, Orthopaedic, Automotive, Defence, Apparel, Packaging, etc. Presently, it is engaged in manufacturing Hook & Loop Tape Fasteners and Elastic Tapes. The Elastic Tapes business is in the Special Economic Zone,Surat and has commenced its operations.