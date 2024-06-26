|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|18 Jul 2024
|25 Jun 2024
|Newspaper Advertisement of the 35th AGM of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 18, 2024. Notice of the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, July 18, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. IST. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.06.2024) Proceedings of the 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on July 18, 2024 through Video Conferencing and other Audio Visual Means. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.