Sky Industries Ltd Board Meeting

150
(4.75%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:23:00 PM

Sky Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Dec 20249 Dec 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Monday, December 09, 2024.
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
SKY INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 and to discuss any other business matter if required with the permission of Chair. Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting19 Sep 202419 Sep 2024
Board Meeting Outcome for purchase of land as a part of companys expansion plan.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
SKY INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 and to discuss any other business matter if required with the permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202413 May 2024
SKY INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Consider and recommend final dividend if any and any other business matters. Outcome of Board Meeting We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held today i.e. May 21, 2024 has recommended Final Dividend @ 10% i.e. Re. 1/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year March 31, 2024 subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting. Re-appointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
SKY INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 08, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

