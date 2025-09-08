To the Members of Skyways Air Services Limited (formerly known as ‘Skyways Air Services Private Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Skyways Air Services Limited (hereinafter referred to as “the Company”), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the Standalone Financial Statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for The Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/ loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating

effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of Standalone Financial Statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement

of Other comprehensive income, the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”

g) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - refer note 34 to the standalone financial statements.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company - refer note 44 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) by or on behalf of the Company, or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

• directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) by or on behalf of the Funding Party, or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (iv) (a) and (iv) (b) contain any material mis-statement.

v) The interim dividend, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and wherever enabled, the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions.

Also, in respect of software used in maintaining payroll records, as described in note 49 to the Standalone Financial Statements, in absence of service organisation controls report in respect of audit trail, we are unable to comment on whether audit trail feature of the underlying database was enabled and operated throughout the year.

Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of accounting software except that in absence of service organisation controls report, we are unable to comment on the same in respect of the software used to maintain payroll records.

Additionally, the audit trail to the extent it was enabled has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention except that in absence of service organisation controls report, we are unable to comment on the same in respect of the software used to maintain payroll records.

For Bhagi Bhardwaj Gaur & Co.

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firms Registration Number: 007895N

Sd/-

per Mohit Gupta

Partner

Membership Number: 528337 UDIN: 25528337BMLNEC9954

New Delhi September 08, 2025

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Skyways Air Services Limited for the year ended March 31, 2025

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, plant and equipment by which all Property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain Property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties held by the Company (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company, except for the following properties;

Description of property Gross carrying value (INR in lacs) Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held Reason for not being held in name of company Land 850.00 Nathu Singh, Hari Chand and Jagpal Singh No Since February 13 th, 2024 The Company has acquired possession of these properties based on agreements to sell, general powers of attorney and consent letters duly executed. However, as these properties fall under the category of ‘Lal Dora lands, which may be subject to certain regulatory restrictions relating to transfer. (Refer note 3 of standalone financial statements)

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including right-of-use assets) during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Company does not hold any inventory. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) As disclosed in note 20 to the Standalone Financial Statements, the company has been sanctioned working capital and cash credit limits in excess of Rs. Five crores in aggregate from bank on the basis

of security of current assets of the company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of financials statements, the quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks are not in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company on account of timing difference in reporting to the banks and routine book closure process of the Company and the details where are as follows:

Class of Assets/ Liabilities Quarter ended Amount as per books of accounts (A) Amount as reported in the quarterly return / statement (B) Dis crepan cy (A-B) Trade Receivable June 30, 2024 21,728.27 21,788.45 (60.18) Trade Receivable September 30, 2024 21,040.49 23,304.95 (2,264.46) Trade Receivable December 31, 2024 19,730.05 21,760.64 (2,030.59) Trade Receivable March 31, 2025 21,004.43 22,515.39 (1,510.96) Trade Payable June 30, 2024 13,834.57 6,555.30 7,279.27 Trade Payable September 30, 2024 13,938.45 7,376.71 6,561.74 Trade Payable December 31, 2024 12,285.74 7,093.76 5,191.98 Trade Payable March 31, 2025 14,452.72 6,547.74 7,904.98

(iii) (a) During the year, the Company has provided loans to its employees and other related parties, security and stood corporate guarantees to banks on behalf of its related parties as follows:

Particulars Loans INR in Lacs Guarantees INR in Lacs Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiaries 10,172.39 10,239.81 - Other (Loan to employees) 55.57 - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries 1,019.91 20,439.81 - Other (Loan to employees) 41.05 -

Apart from above, during the year, the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, any other parties and hence not commented upon.

(b) During the year, the investments made, guarantees provided and loans given to its employees, terms and conditions under which investments were made, guarantees provided and loans given to employees and related parties were not, prima facie, prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, except for loans granted to its subsidiaries where schedule for repayment of principal has not been prescribed (as such loans are repayable on demand). Hence, we are unable to make a specific comment on the regularity of repayment of principal. In respect of loan granted to its employees, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest are stipulated, and receipts are regular.

(d) There are no amounts of loans granted by the Company, which were overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) The Company has granted loan which had fallen due during the year and were repaid on or before the due date. Further, no fresh loans were granted to any party to settle the overdue loans.

(f) As disclosed in note 16 to the financial statements the Company has granted loans which are repayable on demand as stated below to related parties (i.e. subsidiary companies) as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Particulars Amount (INR Lacs) Aggregate amount of loans - Repayable on demand - Percentage of loans to the total loans 1,019.91 96.13%

(iv) Loans, investment, securities and guarantees in respect of which provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 are applicable have been complied with by the Company.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of Companys products/business activity. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the

records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax (‘GST), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2025 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the following demands have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes.

Name of statue Nature of dues Amount of demand under protest (INR lacs) Amount Paid under protest Period to which the amount relates (Financial year) From where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Disallowance and addition to taxable income 95.93 95.93 2017-2018 CIT(A) Goods and Services Act, 2017 Goods and services tax on ‘Other charges 171.15 7.78 2017-2018 Appellate Authority Goods and Services Act, 2017 Goods and services tax on ‘Other charges 1,027.32 51.37 2018-2019 Appellate Authority Goods and Services Act, 2017 Goods and services tax on ‘Other charges 1,004.26 54.58 2019-2022 Appellate Authority Goods and Services Act, 2017 Goods and services tax on ‘Other charges 414.96 25.00 2020-2021 Appellate Authority Goods and Services Act, 2017 Goods and services tax on ‘Other charges 592.28 40.02 2021-2022 Appellate Authority Goods and Services Act, 2017 Goods and services tax on ‘Other charges 440.38 32.62 2022-2023 Appellate Authority

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in

repayment of its loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, money raised by way of term loans were applied for the purposes for which these were obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that funds raised by the Company on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associates. The company does not have any joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as per details below. Further the Company has not defaulted in repayment of such loans raised.

Nature of loan taken Name of lender Amount of loan Name of the subsidiary Details of security pledged Term Loan Bajaj Finance Limited 1,125.00 lacs Rahat Continental Private Limited 12,461 Equity shares in Rahat Continental Private Limited

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer

(Including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has made private placement of shares. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder with respect to the same. Further, the amounts so raised were used for the purposes for which the funds were raised, though idle/surplus funds which were not required for immediate utilisation have been invested in readily realisable liquid investments.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and

explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the

Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,

1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) Based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management of the

Company, the Group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does

not have any CIC.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any unspent amount in respect of any ongoing or other than ongoing project as at the expiry of the financial year and accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

For Bhagi Bhardwaj Gaur & Co.

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firms Registration Number: 007895N

Sd/-

per Mohit Gupta

Partner

Membership Number: 528337 UDIN: 25528337BMLNEC9954

New Delhi September 08, 2025

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Skyways Air Services Limited for the year ended March 31, 2025

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Skyways Air Services Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company as at and for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on the criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the “Guidance Note”).

For Bhagi Bhardwaj Gaur & Co.

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firms Registration Number: 007895N

Sd/-

per Mohit Gupta

Partner

Membership Number: 528337 UDIN: 25528337BMLNEC9954

New Delhi September 08, 2025

Skyways Air Services Limited (Formerly known as Skyways Air Services Private Limited)

CIN: U74899DL1984PLC019666