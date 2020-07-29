To

The Members of SM Auto Stamping Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements ofSM Aulo Stamping Limited ("the company") which comprise the standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31. 2024 and the standalone statement of profit and loss, and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein referred to as "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 (H the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with rule 3 of the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at March 31 2024, the profit and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of standalone financial statements m accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described m the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to the following matters in the Notes to the financial statements:

(a) Notes 8 & 15 to the financial statements, which state that Trade Payable and Trade Receivables balances are subject to confirmation.

(b) The company has changed depreciation method for intangible assets from Written Down Value to Straight Line Method. The difference in depreciation of earlier years is recorded as prior period items. However, in case if the life of the asset was over in earlier years, balance has been written off.

Also for tangible assets, if the life of the assets was over in earlier years and written down value was not up to the salvage value then excess balance above salvage value has been written off in the current financial year.

(c) Note 3 to the financial statements states that the company has exercised the buyback of shares during the year of 6,00,000 shares of Rs.60/- per share. The expenditure of Rs.19,04,908/- incurred on account of buyback of shares are debited to Reserves and Surplus Account.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Information Other Than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The companys board of directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the companys annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that in our professional judgment were of most significance in our audit oi the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Revenue recognition (refer clause t (e) of Note No, 1 Significant Accounting Policies)

The Key Audit Matter How the matter is addressed in our audit Revenue is recognized at the time of dispatch of goods to the customer along with sales invoice and e-way bill. Our audit procedures included: Focusing on the Companys revenue recognition for compliance with AS 9; Testing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the Companys manual and automated (Information Technology - IT) controls on recording revenue. We focused on controls around the timely and accurate recording of sales transactions.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) ot the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit and cash flows of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India.

[his responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going cogeeea-^d using the

going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to ohtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material, if individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably he expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements,

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs we exercise profession.il judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit We also:

* Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements whether due to fraud or error design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error as fraud may involve collusion forgery Intentional omissions misrepresentations or the override of internal control.

* Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, Under Section 143(3)[iJ of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate Internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

* livaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

* Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, If we conclude that a material uncertainty exist, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or if such disclosures are inadequate to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the dale of our auditors report. However future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease

to continue as a going concern.

* l-.valuate the overall presentation structure and content of the standalone financial statements including the disclosures and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions ot a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of audit and evaluating the results of our work; and (IQ to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and where applicable related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other l egal and Regulatory Requirement

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report] Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by Lhe Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) ol section 1413 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

2 As required by Section 143 [3] of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the company so tar as appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet and the statement of profit and loss dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account:

(d) In our opinion, the standalone financiaL^f^igments comply with the accounting

standards specified under section 133 of the Act. read with rule 3 of the Companies (Accounting Standards) rules, 2021*

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B" to this report;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iti. There are no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv.

(i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief other than as discussed in the notes to accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether,

a. Directly or indirectly lend or Invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries")

b. Provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief other than as discussed in the notes to accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity (ies), including foreign entities. ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether.

a. Directly or indirectly lend or invesi in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries")

b. Provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iti) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement,

v. The company has not declared/proposed any interim and final dividend for the Financial Vear 2023-24.

3. With respect to the matter to be included In the Auditors Report under Section 197 (16) of the Act

In our upinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the remuneration paid by the flompany to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197( 16] oi the Act which are required to he commented upon by us..

4.

a. Based on our examination, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail [edit log} facility except in respect of maintenance of Purchase Order records wherein the accounting software did not have the audit trail feature enabled throughout the year,

b. Also we were not able to access edit log facility for accounting master data. In view of this we are not able to give any comment whether the audit trail feature was available and enabled throughout the year for this function.

c. The payroll records maintained by the company through Pamsoft software did not have audit trail feature throughout the year,

d. Further during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of an audit trail feature [wherever we were able to access) being tampered with

e. This is the first year of applicability of this feature, therefore, we have not verified retention of this log ofTinancial Year 2022-23

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT MARCH 31 ST 2024

With reference to the Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the SM Auto Stamping l imited on the Standalone financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined bv us in the normal course of audit, we state that;

0)

(a)

A. The company is under the process of maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation ot property, plant and equipment and investment properties and reconciliation of the same with books of accounts,

B The company is in the process of maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets and reconciliation of the same with books of accounts.

(b) The company has a programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment and investment properties bv which the property, plant and equipment and investment properties are verified by the management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties of land and buildings as disclosed in the financial Statements, are held in the name of S M Auto Stamping Pvt Ltd. asSM Auto Stamping Limited is formed after conversion of private limited to public limited company due to which title deeds of immovable property are in the name of Private limited company. The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, Regional Office - Nashik wide letter no. MIDC/RO (NSK)/AMB/l.MS-319/ B61342 dated 29/07/2020 have communicated the consent for change of name from M/SSM Auto Stampings Private Limited to M/S. SM Auto Stamping Limited.

Description of Property I Gross Carrying Value Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held- indicaie range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in name of company riot Number B- 198, Ml DC Xashik Rs. 586.57 (Amount is Lacs) VI/s S.M. Auto Stamping Private Limited M/s. S.M. Auto Stamping limited formerly known as SM Auto Stamping Private Limited Year of Acquisition 201)7 SM Auto Stamping Limited is formed after conversion of SM Auto private limited to public limited company duo to which title deeds of immovable property are in the name of Private limited company Plot Number HU Ml DC Xashik M/s S.M. Auto Stamping Private Limited M/s. S.M. Auto Stamping limited formerly known as SM Auto Stamping Private Limited Year of Acquisition 2007 Plot Number C-IU Ml DC Nashik M/s S.M. Auto Stamping Private Limited M/s. S.M Auto Stamping limited formerly known as SM Auto Stamping Private Limited Year of Acquisition 2007

(4) The company has net revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the "Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and Rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) Hie inventory has been physically verified bv the management during the year,

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets In our opinion, the monthly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are not in agreement with the books of account of the Company. The differences on quarterly basis are as follows

Amounts in Lakhs

Inventories Month As per stock statement As per Books Difference Reason for Difference June 482.29 455.67 26,62 The management has represented that, error in applying rate for valuation to certain items of inventory September 314.82 307.86 6% December 614.36 606.70 7,66 March 564.62 556,87 7,75

trade Receivables Month As per statement submitted to bank As per Books Difference Rcasun for Difference June 802.11 717.23 84.88 Ihe management has represented that, i m>r in l Rl* report resulted in incorrect reporting -September 634.24 636.65 -141 December 572.61 530.64 41.97 March 383.37 38133 1.04

Trade Payables Month As per statement submitted to bank As per Books Difference Remarks June 74132 695,28 47.04 1 he management has represented that, Lrror in LRP report resulted in incorrect reporting September h!4,62 562.33 52.29 December 519.70 501.99 17.71 March 458,% 471 22 -12.26

(iii)

(a)

A. rhe Company has provided Corporate Guarantee in favor of Small Industries Development Bank of India lor its Associate Company 5M Autovision Private Limited to avail Term Loans. Details of the same are as under -

Gross amount Outstanding balance as un 31-03-2024 Sr, No Guarantee Given on (In t akhs) (In l akhs) 1 01/114/2017 163.00 16.48 3 20/06/2019 100.00 13 05 4 03/12/2019 20000 40.90 5 20/07/2020 214.35 11.95 6 12/11/2020 100.001 35.25 7 28/06/2021 150.00 11 25 8 G7/09/2021 137.00 73 25 9 OR/ 12/2022 500.00 369.36 10 22/03/2024 250,00 250.00 Total 1,814.35 833.49

B. The company has not given loan or stood guarantee for parties other than Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures or Associates.

(b) The terms of Corporate Guarantee were not found to be prejudicial to the companys interest

(c) As the companv has not given any loans or advances, reporting under this sub clause is not applicable.

(d) As the company has not given any loans or advances during the year, reporting under this sub clause is not applicable.

(e) As the company has nol given any loans or advances during the year, reporting under this sub clause is not applicable.

(f) As the company has not given any loans or advances during the year, reporting under this sub clause is not applicable,

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable

(v) I he Com pans has not accepted deposits as per the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or anv other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The company does not fulfill the conditions pursuant to the companies (Cost Accounting Record) Rules 2011 prescribed by the central Government, under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for maintenance of the prescribed cost records and therefore such cost records are nut maintained by the company. 1 lence, reporting under clause 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues,

(a) In our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing statu ton dues Including Provident fund. Profession tax. Income tax Duty of customs, Employees State Insurance, Goods and Service tax. Cess and other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. Except in case of E5IC Payable for the month of October 2023, deduction of lts.923 of one employee which was due for payment on IS11 November, 2023 was actually paid on 26" December 2023. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident fund, Profession tax. Income-tax, Employees State Insurance, Duty of customs, Goods and Service tax, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2(124 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no dues of Income-tax, bales tax, Service tax. Duty of customs, Dub of excise. Goods and Service tax and Value added tax as at March 31, 2024, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except following

(Rs, in Lakh)

Name of the Statute Nature of d ues Forum where dispute is pending Period for which dispute is pending Amount involved A moun paid Remarks Income Tax Act, 1961 Demand CIT (A) A.Y. 2018-19 40.03 (Including interest) 40.03 The demand has been adjusted by the Income Tax Department against refund of subsequent years and the same has been shown as receivable under the current assets Income Tax Act,1961 CIT (A) A.Y. 2018-19 a (Including interest) 13 0.13

(\ iii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Hence, reporting under clause 3(viii) is not applicable.

(ix)

(a) the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to banks and financial institutions

(b) I he company lias not been declaret I as a willful defaulter bv anv bank or financial institution or other lender or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has been regular in repayment of the Term Loans.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the war tor long-term purposes bv the company.

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associate companies or joint ventures.

(0 The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associate companies or joint ventures.

<*)

(a) The Company has not raised any moneys bv way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the Financial Year 2023-2024 and hence reporting under clause 3(x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(\) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi)

(a) No material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers and employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-Section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form AD I -4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report

(c) There are no whistle-blower complaints received during the year bv the company

(xii) 1 he Company is not a Nidhi company anti hence reporting under clause 3(*ii) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable,

(\iii) the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required bv (he applicable accounting standards.

(a] The Company is required an internal audit system as per Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013. I fence reporting under clause 3(\jv) (a) and (b) of the Order is applicable.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the financial year 2023-2024 were considered by us in forming our opinion regarding the audit

(xv) During the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors And hence provisions ot section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-1A of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) Hie company is not required to be registered as Non-Banking Financial Company or Housing Finance Company as per Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(cl I here is no core in\ estment company within the Croup (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016)

Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a), (b), (c) and (d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) the Company has not incurred any Cash I osses during the l .V, 2023-2-1 and F.N 2022-23.

(xviii) There has not been anv resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements there is no material uncertainty existing as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Paragraph 3(xx) (a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable as provisions of Section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) This being Audit Report for standalone financial statements, this clause is not applicable.

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Refer to Para 2ff) Hotter Heading Report on Other Lcizul and Regulatory fiequirepu^nt^ Jlfjjiv Independent Auditors Report of the even date to the mem hers olSULMtjL^ajmUliUm^taatidkLne financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024

Report qn the Internal Financial Controls under Clause fil of Subsection 3 of Section M3 pi Uie CumpanieS-AcL-Z 013 ("the Act"!;-

Wl> have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SM Auto Stamping Limited as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining interna! financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (1CAF). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance ofadequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation ol reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over

financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning oflntcrnal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or Improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because ot changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate

Opinion

I n our opinion, the internal financial control systems of the company needs an improvement and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively Mibfect to following instances as mentioned below as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control pver financial reporting criteria established by the com pa ny considering t h e essentia! components of internal control stared in the guidance note on Audit of Internal

f mancial controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India,

Instances where Internal Financial Controls System needs improvements:* Submission of statements of inventories, trade receivables and trade payables to the bank for availing working capital limits,

* The stock module of the company to be integrated wi th the ERP softwa re.

• Creation of structured authorization matrix to approve transactions.

* The ERP software possesses Maker-Checker facility, This facility should be strictly adhered to,

• Care should be taken to minimize amendments in Purchase Orders,