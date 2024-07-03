Summary

SM Auto Stamping Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name SM Auto Stamping Private Limited on August 14, 2006. Further, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to SM Auto Stamping Limited on December 19, 2019.SM Auto Stamping Limited are in business of designing and manufacturing of sheet metal components and sub-assemblies requirements of automobile parts/equipment manufacturers. Range of product primarily covers sheet metal pressed components for clutches, brakes, engine mountings, chassis, shaft drive, body trims, bearings etc. which are used in passenger cars, commercial vehicles and tractors. Their products such as deep drawn components and control panel components also find application in electrical equipments industry. The Company has an in-house R&D set up for different processes involved in the manufacturing of products, it has a high precision Tool Room at Plants at Ambad MIDC, Nashik where activities related to designing and development of various products are undertaken. Apart from this, the Company has three manufacturing units, all ideally located at Nashik, Maharashtra on leasehold industrial plots of total size admeasuring to over 5000 sq. meters. All three units comply with the IATF 16949:2016 standards. Apart from manufacturing, it provide job work services in respect of blanking and forming process on metal components. Presently, the Company has installed capacity of 7040 MT p.a. for

