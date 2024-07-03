iifl-logo-icon 1
SM Auto Stamping Ltd Share Price

44.74
(8.46%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open47
  • Day's High47
  • 52 Wk High65.98
  • Prev. Close41.25
  • Day's Low44.74
  • 52 Wk Low 31.15
  • Turnover (lac)1.78
  • P/E22.04
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.87
  • EPS2.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)61.24
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

SM Auto Stamping Ltd KEY RATIOS

SM Auto Stamping Ltd Corporate Action

8 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Jul, 2024

arrow

SM Auto Stamping Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SM Auto Stamping Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:23 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.95%

Non-Promoter- 27.04%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SM Auto Stamping Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.69

14.29

14.29

14.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.93

4.12

2.82

-0.82

Net Worth

17.62

18.41

17.11

13.47

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

38.93

44.34

58.13

49.42

yoy growth (%)

-12.18

-23.72

17.61

15.98

Raw materials

-30.31

-35.81

-43.44

-38.07

As % of sales

77.84

80.77

74.73

77.03

Employee costs

-4.37

-5.78

-5.35

-4.29

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.1

-3.16

2.37

2.51

Depreciation

-1.14

-1.25

-1.19

-1.31

Tax paid

-1.07

0.93

-0.61

-0.48

Working capital

-6.09

2.16

2.2

-1.23

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.18

-23.72

17.61

15.98

Op profit growth

-175.77

-128.94

25.19

105.35

EBIT growth

-123.46

-150.61

-11.04

60.99

Net profit growth

-36.51

-252.49

-13.39

886.28

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

67.56

68.66

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

67.56

68.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.88

1.54

SM Auto Stamping Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

154.2

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

33,404.2

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,062.6

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

580.7

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

409.1

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SM Auto Stamping Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

MUKUND NARAYAN KULKARNI

Whole-time Director

SURESH GUNWANT FEGDE

Non Executive Director

ALKA MUKUND KULKARNI

Non Executive Director

Jayant Suresh Fegde

Independent Director

Sunilkumar Dayama

Independent Director

Sanjay Ramchandra Bhargave

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pawan Mahajan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SM Auto Stamping Ltd

Summary

SM Auto Stamping Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name SM Auto Stamping Private Limited on August 14, 2006. Further, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to SM Auto Stamping Limited on December 19, 2019.SM Auto Stamping Limited are in business of designing and manufacturing of sheet metal components and sub-assemblies requirements of automobile parts/equipment manufacturers. Range of product primarily covers sheet metal pressed components for clutches, brakes, engine mountings, chassis, shaft drive, body trims, bearings etc. which are used in passenger cars, commercial vehicles and tractors. Their products such as deep drawn components and control panel components also find application in electrical equipments industry. The Company has an in-house R&D set up for different processes involved in the manufacturing of products, it has a high precision Tool Room at Plants at Ambad MIDC, Nashik where activities related to designing and development of various products are undertaken. Apart from this, the Company has three manufacturing units, all ideally located at Nashik, Maharashtra on leasehold industrial plots of total size admeasuring to over 5000 sq. meters. All three units comply with the IATF 16949:2016 standards. Apart from manufacturing, it provide job work services in respect of blanking and forming process on metal components. Presently, the Company has installed capacity of 7040 MT p.a. for
Company FAQs

What is the SM Auto Stamping Ltd share price today?

The SM Auto Stamping Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹44.74 today.

What is the Market Cap of SM Auto Stamping Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SM Auto Stamping Ltd is ₹61.24 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SM Auto Stamping Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SM Auto Stamping Ltd is 22.04 and 3.48 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SM Auto Stamping Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SM Auto Stamping Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SM Auto Stamping Ltd is ₹31.15 and ₹65.98 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SM Auto Stamping Ltd?

SM Auto Stamping Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.97%, 3 Years at 44.76%, 1 Year at -7.06%, 6 Month at -9.60%, 3 Month at -10.50% and 1 Month at 2.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SM Auto Stamping Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SM Auto Stamping Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.95 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.05 %

