SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹47
Prev. Close₹41.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.78
Day's High₹47
Day's Low₹44.74
52 Week's High₹65.98
52 Week's Low₹31.15
Book Value₹12.87
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)61.24
P/E22.04
EPS2.03
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.69
14.29
14.29
14.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.93
4.12
2.82
-0.82
Net Worth
17.62
18.41
17.11
13.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
38.93
44.34
58.13
49.42
yoy growth (%)
-12.18
-23.72
17.61
15.98
Raw materials
-30.31
-35.81
-43.44
-38.07
As % of sales
77.84
80.77
74.73
77.03
Employee costs
-4.37
-5.78
-5.35
-4.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.1
-3.16
2.37
2.51
Depreciation
-1.14
-1.25
-1.19
-1.31
Tax paid
-1.07
0.93
-0.61
-0.48
Working capital
-6.09
2.16
2.2
-1.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.18
-23.72
17.61
15.98
Op profit growth
-175.77
-128.94
25.19
105.35
EBIT growth
-123.46
-150.61
-11.04
60.99
Net profit growth
-36.51
-252.49
-13.39
886.28
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
67.56
68.66
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
67.56
68.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.88
1.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
MUKUND NARAYAN KULKARNI
Whole-time Director
SURESH GUNWANT FEGDE
Non Executive Director
ALKA MUKUND KULKARNI
Non Executive Director
Jayant Suresh Fegde
Independent Director
Sunilkumar Dayama
Independent Director
Sanjay Ramchandra Bhargave
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pawan Mahajan
Summary
SM Auto Stamping Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name SM Auto Stamping Private Limited on August 14, 2006. Further, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to SM Auto Stamping Limited on December 19, 2019.SM Auto Stamping Limited are in business of designing and manufacturing of sheet metal components and sub-assemblies requirements of automobile parts/equipment manufacturers. Range of product primarily covers sheet metal pressed components for clutches, brakes, engine mountings, chassis, shaft drive, body trims, bearings etc. which are used in passenger cars, commercial vehicles and tractors. Their products such as deep drawn components and control panel components also find application in electrical equipments industry. The Company has an in-house R&D set up for different processes involved in the manufacturing of products, it has a high precision Tool Room at Plants at Ambad MIDC, Nashik where activities related to designing and development of various products are undertaken. Apart from this, the Company has three manufacturing units, all ideally located at Nashik, Maharashtra on leasehold industrial plots of total size admeasuring to over 5000 sq. meters. All three units comply with the IATF 16949:2016 standards. Apart from manufacturing, it provide job work services in respect of blanking and forming process on metal components. Presently, the Company has installed capacity of 7040 MT p.a. for
The SM Auto Stamping Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹44.74 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SM Auto Stamping Ltd is ₹61.24 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SM Auto Stamping Ltd is 22.04 and 3.48 as of 02 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SM Auto Stamping Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SM Auto Stamping Ltd is ₹31.15 and ₹65.98 as of 02 Jan ‘25
SM Auto Stamping Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.97%, 3 Years at 44.76%, 1 Year at -7.06%, 6 Month at -9.60%, 3 Month at -10.50% and 1 Month at 2.15%.
