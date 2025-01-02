iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SM Auto Stamping Ltd Cash Flow Statement

44.74
(8.46%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SM Auto Stamping Ltd

SM Auto Stamping FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.1

-3.16

2.37

2.51

Depreciation

-1.14

-1.25

-1.19

-1.31

Tax paid

-1.07

0.93

-0.61

-0.48

Working capital

-6.09

2.16

2.2

-1.23

Other operating items

Operating

-9.4

-1.32

2.76

-0.51

Capital expenditure

0.91

1.45

0.69

0.32

Free cash flow

-8.49

0.12

3.46

-0.19

Equity raised

1.76

26.79

17.01

12.96

Investing

0

7.44

1

0

Financing

-4.38

6.4

3.54

1.81

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-11.11

40.76

25.01

14.57

SM Auto Stamping : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR SM Auto Stamping Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.