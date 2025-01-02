iifl-logo-icon 1
SM Auto Stamping Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

44.74
(8.46%)
Jan 2, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

38.93

44.34

58.13

49.42

yoy growth (%)

-12.18

-23.72

17.61

15.98

Raw materials

-30.31

-35.81

-43.44

-38.07

As % of sales

77.84

80.77

74.73

77.03

Employee costs

-4.37

-5.78

-5.35

-4.29

As % of sales

11.23

13.03

9.2

8.69

Other costs

-3.33

-3.95

-5.16

-3.72

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.57

8.9

8.87

7.52

Operating profit

0.91

-1.2

4.17

3.33

OPM

2.34

-2.72

7.17

6.74

Depreciation

-1.14

-1.25

-1.19

-1.31

Interest expense

-1.54

-1.27

-1.36

-1.68

Other income

0.67

0.57

0.75

2.17

Profit before tax

-1.1

-3.16

2.37

2.51

Taxes

-1.07

0.93

-0.61

-0.48

Tax rate

96.83

-29.43

-25.85

-19.23

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.17

-2.23

1.75

2.02

Exceptional items

0.47

-0.44

0

0

Net profit

-1.7

-2.67

1.75

2.02

yoy growth (%)

-36.51

-252.49

-13.39

886.28

NPM

-4.36

-6.04

3.02

4.1

