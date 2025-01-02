Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
38.93
44.34
58.13
49.42
yoy growth (%)
-12.18
-23.72
17.61
15.98
Raw materials
-30.31
-35.81
-43.44
-38.07
As % of sales
77.84
80.77
74.73
77.03
Employee costs
-4.37
-5.78
-5.35
-4.29
As % of sales
11.23
13.03
9.2
8.69
Other costs
-3.33
-3.95
-5.16
-3.72
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.57
8.9
8.87
7.52
Operating profit
0.91
-1.2
4.17
3.33
OPM
2.34
-2.72
7.17
6.74
Depreciation
-1.14
-1.25
-1.19
-1.31
Interest expense
-1.54
-1.27
-1.36
-1.68
Other income
0.67
0.57
0.75
2.17
Profit before tax
-1.1
-3.16
2.37
2.51
Taxes
-1.07
0.93
-0.61
-0.48
Tax rate
96.83
-29.43
-25.85
-19.23
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.17
-2.23
1.75
2.02
Exceptional items
0.47
-0.44
0
0
Net profit
-1.7
-2.67
1.75
2.02
yoy growth (%)
-36.51
-252.49
-13.39
886.28
NPM
-4.36
-6.04
3.02
4.1
