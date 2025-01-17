iifl-logo-icon 1
SM Auto Stamping Ltd Key Ratios

35
(-1.55%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.18

-41.11

18.87

24.62

Op profit growth

-175.77

-120.27

16.61

111.28

EBIT growth

-123.46

-140.1

-15.4

131.71

Net profit growth

-34.27

-122.5

27.74

-627.49

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

2.34

-2.72

7.9

8.06

EBIT margin

1.13

-4.25

6.25

8.78

Net profit margin

-4.24

-5.66

14.83

13.8

RoCE

1.58

-6.72

15.89

15.64

RoNW

-2.73

-4.46

23.89

21.61

RoA

-1.47

-2.24

9.43

6.14

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.19

-1.49

13.46

17.26

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.95

-2.63

68.34

49.06

Book value per share

10

11.16

93.26

85.68

Valuation ratios

P/E

-15.12

-12.08

P/CEPS

-9.2

-6.83

P/B

1.79

1.61

EV/EBIDTA

22.71

-58.57

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

96.83

-29.43

12.44

-21.59

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

60.83

66.13

59.25

71.47

Inventory days

35.99

53.42

48.66

65.27

Creditor days

-37.1

-52.04

-72.39

-91.68

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.28

1.47

-2.12

-2.06

Net debt / equity

0.72

0.72

1.03

1.89

Net debt / op. profit

11.25

-9.57

2.11

4.15

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-77.84

-80.77

-74.47

-74.87

Employee costs

-11.23

-13.03

-9.21

-8.5

Other costs

-8.57

-8.9

-8.39

-8.55

