|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.18
-41.11
18.87
24.62
Op profit growth
-175.77
-120.27
16.61
111.28
EBIT growth
-123.46
-140.1
-15.4
131.71
Net profit growth
-34.27
-122.5
27.74
-627.49
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
2.34
-2.72
7.9
8.06
EBIT margin
1.13
-4.25
6.25
8.78
Net profit margin
-4.24
-5.66
14.83
13.8
RoCE
1.58
-6.72
15.89
15.64
RoNW
-2.73
-4.46
23.89
21.61
RoA
-1.47
-2.24
9.43
6.14
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.19
-1.49
13.46
17.26
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.95
-2.63
68.34
49.06
Book value per share
10
11.16
93.26
85.68
Valuation ratios
P/E
-15.12
-12.08
P/CEPS
-9.2
-6.83
P/B
1.79
1.61
EV/EBIDTA
22.71
-58.57
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
96.83
-29.43
12.44
-21.59
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
60.83
66.13
59.25
71.47
Inventory days
35.99
53.42
48.66
65.27
Creditor days
-37.1
-52.04
-72.39
-91.68
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.28
1.47
-2.12
-2.06
Net debt / equity
0.72
0.72
1.03
1.89
Net debt / op. profit
11.25
-9.57
2.11
4.15
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-77.84
-80.77
-74.47
-74.87
Employee costs
-11.23
-13.03
-9.21
-8.5
Other costs
-8.57
-8.9
-8.39
-8.55
