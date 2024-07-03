iifl-logo-icon 1
SM Auto Stamping Ltd Half Yearly Results

44.74
(8.46%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

31.13

36.43

33.4

35.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

31.13

36.43

33.4

35.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.42

0.42

0.48

1.06

Total Income

31.55

36.85

33.88

36.32

Total Expenditure

27.35

33.86

31.46

31.81

PBIDT

4.21

3

2.42

4.5

Interest

0.41

0.64

0.53

0.73

PBDT

3.8

2.36

1.89

3.77

Depreciation

0.65

0.67

0.69

0.53

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.39

0.52

0.38

0.98

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.76

1.16

0.82

2.26

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.99

1.5

1.63

1.69

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.99

1.5

1.63

1.69

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.52

1.05

2.32

1.18

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

13.69

14.29

14.29

14.29

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

13.52

8.23

7.24

12.76

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

5.65

3.18

2.45

6.4

