SM Auto Stamping Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
31.13
36.43
33.4
35.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
31.13
36.43
33.4
35.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.42
0.42
0.48
1.06
Total Income
31.55
36.85
33.88
36.32
Total Expenditure
27.35
33.86
31.46
31.81
PBIDT
4.21
3
2.42
4.5
Interest
0.41
0.64
0.53
0.73
PBDT
3.8
2.36
1.89
3.77
Depreciation
0.65
0.67
0.69
0.53
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.39
0.52
0.38
0.98
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.76
1.16
0.82
2.26
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.99
1.5
1.63
1.69
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.99
1.5
1.63
1.69
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.52
1.05
2.32
1.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.69
14.29
14.29
14.29
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.52
8.23
7.24
12.76
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
5.65
3.18
2.45
6.4
