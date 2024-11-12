Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

SM Auto Stamping Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and transact the Agenda items as mentioned in attached Intimation covering pdf This corrigendum is issued in continuation of board meeting intimation dated 6th November, 2024 regarding Board meeting to be held on 12th November 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024) Dear Sir/Madam, It is hereby informed that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on Tuesday, 12th November, 2024, at C-13, MIDC Ambad, Nashik, Maharashtra-422010 and said meeting commenced at 11:30 AM (IST) and Concluded at 4.06 PM (IST). The Board of Directors accorded their consent on the agenda items given in PDF file (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024) Unaudited Financial Results for the half year 30.09.2024 are already uploaded on 12.11.2024 within 30 Minutes of Conclusion of Board Meeting . Here rectified file is attached as per the BSE mail dated 14.11.2024 regarding Consolidated Financial Results. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

SM Auto Stamping Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve It is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of SM AUTO STAMPING LIMITED is scheduled to be held on Saturday 19th October 2024 at 11.30 A.M. C-13 MIDC Ambad Nashik Maharashtra-422010 inter alia to consider and transact the businesses as mentioned in attached file. Dear Sir/Madam, We would like to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on Saturday, 19th October, 2024 at C-13, MIDC Ambad, Nashik, Maharashtra-422010 and said meeting commenced at 11:33 AM (IST) and concluded at 4:40 PM. (IST).Considered the Agenda Items as mentioned in attached file (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/10/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Sep 2024 12 Sep 2024

SM Auto Stamping Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve It is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of SM AUTO STAMPING LIMITED is scheduled to be held on Thursday 19th September 2024 at 3.00 P.M. C-13 MIDC Ambad Nashik Maharashtra-422010 inter alia to consider and transact the Agend items as mentioned in attached pdf file We would like to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on Thursday, 19th September, 2024 at C-13, MIDC Ambad, Nashik, Maharashtra-422010 and said meeting commenced at 3.02. PM (IST) and concluded at 5.11. PM. (IST). Board has considered the agenda items as attached in pdf. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.09.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

SM Auto Stamping Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of SM AUTO STAMPING LIMITED is scheduled to be held on Thursday 11th July 2024 at 4.30 p.m. (through video conferencing) to consider recommendation of Audit Committee and approve the Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for Half Year and financial year ended on 31st March 2024. In pursuant to BSE Letter dated 28th June, 2024 we are submitting Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the half year and year ended on 31.03.2024. Earlier audited Standalone Financial results were submitted on 29th May, 2024. We would like to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on Thursday, 11th July, 2024 Through Video Conferencing and said meeting commenced at 4.31 P.M. (IST) and concluded at 5.30 P.M. (IST). The Board of Directors accorded their consent on the following agenda items: 1. Considered the recommendation of Audit Committee and approved the Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year and financial year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. Any other item with permission of Chair Discussion on submission of waiver application to BSE and to authority to Director(s)/ Company Secretary (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/07/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 13 May 2024

SM Auto Stamping Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve It is hereby informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of SM AUTO STAMPING LIMITED is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 22nd May 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (IST) at C-13 MIDC Ambad Nashik Maharashtra-422010 to consider and transact the respective agenda items. SM Auto Stamping Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In continuation to our letter dated 13th May, 2024 regarding intimation of the date of the Board Meeting of the Company, which was scheduled to be held on- Wednesday, 22nd May, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at C-13, MIDC Ambad, Nashik, Maharashtra-422010, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company, for the half year and year ended on 31st March 2024 (Audited Financial Results) and to transact other business agenda, we hereby inform you that the said meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is rescheduled on Wednesday the 29th May 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at E-23, MIDC Malegaon, Sinnar, Nashik-422 113. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024) It is hereby informed that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on Wednesday, 29th May, 2024, at E-23, MIDC-Malegaon, Sinnar, Nashik-422 113. Maharashtra and said meeting commenced at 11:03 a.m. (IST) and concluded at 03:14 p.m. (IST). The Board of Directors accorded their consent on the respective agenda items Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 9 May 2024

SM Auto Stamping Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve It is hereby informed that meeting of Board of directors of SM Auto Stamping Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 21.05.2024 at 12.00 P.M. at C-13 Ambad Nashik 422010 to consider and approve agenda items as listed in attached file. Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 21ST MAY, 2024,Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Appointment of Internal Auditor for FY 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Mar 2024 26 Feb 2024