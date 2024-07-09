|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|8 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the company shall remain closed from Wednesday 17th July, 2024 to Friday 26th July, 2024 (Both days inclusive) for the purpose of determining shareholders eligible for voting at 18th AGM. Book Closure (Revised) (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 09.07.2024)
