SM Auto Stamping Ltd Summary

SM Auto Stamping Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name SM Auto Stamping Private Limited on August 14, 2006. Further, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to SM Auto Stamping Limited on December 19, 2019.SM Auto Stamping Limited are in business of designing and manufacturing of sheet metal components and sub-assemblies requirements of automobile parts/equipment manufacturers. Range of product primarily covers sheet metal pressed components for clutches, brakes, engine mountings, chassis, shaft drive, body trims, bearings etc. which are used in passenger cars, commercial vehicles and tractors. Their products such as deep drawn components and control panel components also find application in electrical equipments industry. The Company has an in-house R&D set up for different processes involved in the manufacturing of products, it has a high precision Tool Room at Plants at Ambad MIDC, Nashik where activities related to designing and development of various products are undertaken. Apart from this, the Company has three manufacturing units, all ideally located at Nashik, Maharashtra on leasehold industrial plots of total size admeasuring to over 5000 sq. meters. All three units comply with the IATF 16949:2016 standards. Apart from manufacturing, it provide job work services in respect of blanking and forming process on metal components. Presently, the Company has installed capacity of 7040 MT p.a. for manufacturing of automotive components.The Promoters, Mr. Milind Kulkarni and Mr. Suresh Fegde promoted a partnership firm, M/s Spam Fab Technocrats in 1995 for engaging in job work of sheet metal components. Later, another partnership firm in the name of M/s SM Industries was also formed by the same promoters in 1998 to carry on the manufacturing and job work of press parts. Subsequently, the Company in the name of SM Auto Stamping Private Limited was incorporated in 2006 which took over both the partnership firms in 2007. The Company acquired a factory unit in Ahmad District of Nashik in 2007. In 2017, the Company acquired 55.01% stake in SM Autovision Private Limited through allotment of equity shares and formed it asthe Subsidiary Company. Similarly, it acquired 20.45% more shareholding in SM Autovision Private Limited, thereby making total shareholding of 75.46% in SM Autovision Private Limited in 2018. In 2019-20, the Company sold 27.46% stake in SM Autovision Private Limited on November 27, 2019, post which, it hold 48.00% stake in SM Autovision Private Limited and it ceased to be the Subsidiary Company.In 2019-20, the Company installed ETP project required for purification of wastage water Used for watering the trees at the plant level.In March 2020, the Company raised money from public through IPO by issuing 38,40,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 6.91 Crores.