|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 26, 2024 Outcome of 29th Annual General Meeting of the company held on Friday, 27th day of September 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024) Scrutinizers Report and Voting Result of 29th Annual General Meeting held on Friday, September 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.