Open₹15.41
Prev. Close₹15.11
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.97
Day's High₹15.78
Day's Low₹14.73
52 Week's High₹27.21
52 Week's Low₹11.01
Book Value₹5.05
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)44.85
P/E29.06
EPS0.52
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.51
9.14
7.73
4.24
Net Worth
14.51
12.14
10.73
7.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
3.69
1.67
0.49
0.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Arun Khera
Independent Director
Sangita Jain
Non Executive Director
Vimmi Sachdev
Independent Director
Arjun Pahwa
Non Executive Director
Sachit Khera
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
RAJVINDER KAUR
WTD & Additional Director
RAJINDER KUMAR ARORA
Summary
Smart Finsec Limited was originally incorporated as, Kevalin Securities Private Limited on December 16, 1994 as a Private Limited Company and subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana on May 02, 1995 as Kevalin Securities Limited. Further, the Company name was changed from Kevalin Securities Limited to Smart Finsec limited vide its fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 19, 2010 with Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana.The Company is a registered Non Banking Finance Company with Reserve Bank of India dated 19th May 2014. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of lending small loans and investments in stocks, securities and bonds.
The Smart Finsec Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Smart Finsec Ltd is ₹44.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Smart Finsec Ltd is 29.06 and 2.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Smart Finsec Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Smart Finsec Ltd is ₹11.01 and ₹27.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Smart Finsec Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.07%, 3 Years at 19.07%, 1 Year at -25.64%, 6 Month at 2.86%, 3 Month at 11.93% and 1 Month at -0.26%.
