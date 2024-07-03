iifl-logo-icon 1
Smart Finsec Ltd Share Price

14.95
(-1.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:31:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open15.41
  • Day's High15.78
  • 52 Wk High27.21
  • Prev. Close15.11
  • Day's Low14.73
  • 52 Wk Low 11.01
  • Turnover (lac)3.97
  • P/E29.06
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value5.05
  • EPS0.52
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)44.85
  • Div. Yield0
Smart Finsec Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

15.41

Prev. Close

15.11

Turnover(Lac.)

3.97

Day's High

15.78

Day's Low

14.73

52 Week's High

27.21

52 Week's Low

11.01

Book Value

5.05

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

44.85

P/E

29.06

EPS

0.52

Divi. Yield

0

Smart Finsec Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Smart Finsec Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Smart Finsec Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.98%

Non-Promoter- 25.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Smart Finsec Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.51

9.14

7.73

4.24

Net Worth

14.51

12.14

10.73

7.24

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

3.69

1.67

0.49

0.53

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Smart Finsec Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Smart Finsec Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Arun Khera

Independent Director

Sangita Jain

Non Executive Director

Vimmi Sachdev

Independent Director

Arjun Pahwa

Non Executive Director

Sachit Khera

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

RAJVINDER KAUR

WTD & Additional Director

RAJINDER KUMAR ARORA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Smart Finsec Ltd

Summary

Smart Finsec Limited was originally incorporated as, Kevalin Securities Private Limited on December 16, 1994 as a Private Limited Company and subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana on May 02, 1995 as Kevalin Securities Limited. Further, the Company name was changed from Kevalin Securities Limited to Smart Finsec limited vide its fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 19, 2010 with Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana.The Company is a registered Non Banking Finance Company with Reserve Bank of India dated 19th May 2014. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of lending small loans and investments in stocks, securities and bonds.
Company FAQs

What is the Smart Finsec Ltd share price today?

The Smart Finsec Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Smart Finsec Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Smart Finsec Ltd is ₹44.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Smart Finsec Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Smart Finsec Ltd is 29.06 and 2.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Smart Finsec Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Smart Finsec Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Smart Finsec Ltd is ₹11.01 and ₹27.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Smart Finsec Ltd?

Smart Finsec Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.07%, 3 Years at 19.07%, 1 Year at -25.64%, 6 Month at 2.86%, 3 Month at 11.93% and 1 Month at -0.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Smart Finsec Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Smart Finsec Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.99 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.01 %

