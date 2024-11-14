iifl-logo-icon 1
Smart Finsec Ltd Board Meeting

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Smart Finsec Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter and Half Year Ended 30Th September 2024 Outcome Of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting7 Oct 20247 Oct 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 7, 2024
Board Meeting26 Aug 202421 Aug 2024
Smart Finsec Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To fix AGM date and notice of AGM 2. To fix book closure and cut-off date. 2.To approve Annual Report along with Directors Report and 3.To appoint scrutinizer for AGM Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 26, 2024 Corrigendum to the Oucome of the Board Meeting held on August 26, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/08/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Smart Finsec Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter ended 30thJune 2024 Outcome Of Board Meeting held on August 08, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202413 May 2024
Smart Finsec Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company For the Quarter and Financial Year Ending March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 21, 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 21.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
Smart Finsec Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting intimation for Consideration and Approval of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter And ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023 Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On February 08, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024)

Smart Finsec: Related News

No Record Found

