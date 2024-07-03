iifl-logo-icon 1
Smart Finsec Limited was originally incorporated as, Kevalin Securities Private Limited on December 16, 1994 as a Private Limited Company and subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana on May 02, 1995 as Kevalin Securities Limited. Further, the Company name was changed from Kevalin Securities Limited to Smart Finsec limited vide its fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 19, 2010 with Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana.The Company is a registered Non Banking Finance Company with Reserve Bank of India dated 19th May 2014. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of lending small loans and investments in stocks, securities and bonds.

