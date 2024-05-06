To the Members of SMRUTHI ORGANICS LIMITED

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of SMRUTHI ORGANICS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flow for the year ended on that date, and Notes to the Financial Statements, including a Summary of Material Accounting Policies and Other Explanatory Information (hereinafter referred to as "the Ind AS Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 ("Ind AS"), as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the Ind AS Financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Ind AS Financial Statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

PARTICULARS HOW THEY WERE ADDRESSED IN OUR AUDIT INVENTORIES Our audit procedures in respect of this matter included: Inventories of INR 2977.65 Lakh constitute 39.48% of Current Assets of the Company and 25.19% of the Total Assets of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and therefore determined to be a key audit matter given the relative size of the balance in the financial statements and significant judgement involved in the consideration of factors in determination of valuation of inventory including the allocation of overheads. The inventory is lying at factory locations and majorly constitutes of Raw Material, Work in Progress and Finished Goods. Understood management policy and process for verification and valuation of inventory on cyclical basis. The inventory is valued at the lower of cost and net realizable value. Attending inventory counts at factory locations during the reporting period, including performing testing of controls and evaluating the results of the counts performed by the management for assessing, obtaining an understanding of the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of managements key internal controls relating to physical verification of inventories and valuation of inventory. These inventories are counted by the Company on a cyclical basis. Compared the cost of the finished goods with the estimated net realizable value and checked if the finished goods were recorded at lower of net realizable value and the cost as on the balance sheet date. Sample testing of the methodology followed by the management in allocation of overheads to inventory based on factors / constant identified by the managements judgment and used as basis for allocation of overheads. Assessed the adequacy of the relevant disclosure in the notes to the financial statements. Our procedures did not identify any material exceptions.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report and Shareholders Information but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTSANDBOARDOFDIRECTORSRESPONSIBILITY FOR THE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS Financial Statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: i. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. ii. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. iii. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the financial statements made by the Management and Board of Directors. iv. Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. v. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatement in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, make it probable that the economic decision of reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i)Planning the scope of our audit and in evaluating results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b. in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies( Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014; c. the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Cash Flow and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d. in our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder; e. on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; f. with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting. g. the reservation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b)and paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

h. with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position except those disclosed in Note No. 40 and 46(p). ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there are any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. In respect of Rule 11(e) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The final dividend proposed by the Board of directors for the year ended 31 March 2023 and paid during the current year by the Company is in compliance with section 123 of the Act. As stated in Note 43 to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed a final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2024, which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent applicable. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company is using TallyPrime accounting software and EasyERP Business Operations Software for maintaining its books of account for the year ended March 31, 2024. The audit trail (edit log) functionality was enabled in TallyPrime with effect from August 21, 2023 through migration of data to Edit Log version of TallyPrime. Accordingly, post migration to Tally Prime Edit Log, the audit trail (edit log) functionality has operated through-out the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the Tally software and there is not any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. The company has commissioned and has gone live with effect from April 1, 2023 on EasyERP Software that facilitates maintaining its business operations and processes through the software and does not have either edit or delete option at transaction level and has audit trail (edit log) feature effective from the go live date. The software vendor has certified the fact that audit trail (edit log) feature as enabled in the software cannot be disabled as effected at the application level of the software from date of its commissioning. However, in the absence of specific report being available to be extracted from the said software, we are unable to comment whether the audit trail (edit log) feature was operational throughout the year and not tampered with. Further, the audit trail (edit log) feature has not been enabled at database level. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention, is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in Auditors Report under section 197(16) of the Act: i. According to information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has paid Managerial Remuneration in excess of eleven percent of the net profits of the company for current year in pursuance of the special resolution passed by the company in its 33rd and 34th Annual General Meetings and in accordance with the proviso to item (A) in Section II under Part II of Schedule V read with section 197 of Companies Act, 2013. ii. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

For Gokhale & Sathe,

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.: 103264W

CA Kaustubh Deshpande,

Partner Membership No.: 121011

UDIN: 24121011BKAAOQ8180

Place: Solapur Date: May 6, 2024

AnneXure A to tHe Independent AudItors report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of SMRUTHI ORGANICS LIMITED of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: (i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property Plant and Equipment including intangible assets.

(b) We are informed that the company has a program of physical verification of fixed assets at periodic intervals.

In our opinion, the period of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its fixed assets. No material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given by the management and based on the examination of the books of accounts and other records, the title deeds of immovable properties, included in property, plant and equipment of the company are held in the name of the Company except in following cases as have also been disclosed in Note No. 46(m).

Description of the Property Original Agreement Value Held in the name of Whether Promoter, Director or their relative or employee Property held for number of years Gat No. 230/2/A/2 75000 Eaga Purushotham Managing Director 23 Gat No. 230/2/B/2 75000 Eaga Purushotham Managing Director 23 Gat No. 233/2/B 150000 Eaga Purushotham Managing Director 23 Gat No. 231/2/B 75000 Eaga Purushotham Managing Director 23

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. (ii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were notice on such physical verification. Based on the information and explanation provided by the Management and our examination of the methods, procedures and the coverage of physical verification, as followed by the management, we report that these were observed to be appropriate.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees from State Bank of India on the basis of security of current assets. Based on the information and explanation provided by the Management and our examination that has been conducted to determine whether quarterly statements submitted with the bank agree with the books of account we report as under. The differences are on account of Trade Receivables and Payables being submitted to bank gross of advances. These have been reasoned in Note No. 46(j).

(Amount in Lakh) Stock Statement for Quarter ended June 2023 to March 2024

Sr No. Quarter As per bank stock statement submitted Amount As per Books of Account Amount Difference (Short) / Excess Submitted Date of Submission 1 Jun-23 2437.98 2440.02 2.04 20-07-2023 2 Sep-23 2873.71 2877.94 4.23 20-10-2023 3 Dec-23 2666.63 2667.20 0.57 19-01-2024 4 Mar-24 2975.53 2977.65 2.12 20-04-2024

Trade Receivables net of advances Statement for Quarter ended June 2023 to March 2024

Sr No. Quarter As per bank stock statement submitted As per Books of Account Difference (Short) / Excess Date of Submission Amount Amount Submitted 1 Jun-23 4026.16 4021.86 -4.3 20-07-2023 2 Sep-23 3079.26 3061.23 -18.03 20-10-2023 3 Dec-23 2340.71 2319.49 -21.22 19-01-2024 4 Mar-24 4101.71 4102.61 0.9 20-04-2024

Trade Payable net of Advances Statement for Quarter ended June 2023 to March 2024

Sr No. Quarter As per bank stock statement submitted As per Books of Account Difference Date of Submission Amount Amount 1 Jun-23 1914.75 2021.57 106.82 20-07-2023 2 Sep-23 1653.34 1750.43 97.09 20-10-2023 3 Dec-23 1190.04 1203.37 13.33 19-01-2024 4 Mar-24 2751.74 2793.42 41.68 20-04-2024

(iii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the Books of Account, during the year the company has not made any investment or financial guarantee or provided any security to any person or entity or provided any advance in nature of loan to any entity. As the company has no subsidiaries, joint venture and associate the requirements under paragraph 3(iii)(a)(A) are not applicable to the company. During the year, the company has provided advance in nature of loan to its employees. The details of such loans to employees given during the year are as under:

Particulars Loans to Employees Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year to Other Parties INR 1.05 Lakh Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of Other Parties INR 2.50 Lakh

(b) The company has neither entered into any agreement or arrangement with the employees in respect of loans given nor has it stipulated the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest on loans given to employees. Accordingly, we are unable to make specific comment on, • whether the loans to employees are prejudicial to the interest of the company, • the regularity of repayment of principal, • payment of interest in respect of such loans, • the amount of loan overdue more than ninety days and the reasonable steps taken by the management to recover such loans, • loans granted which have fallen due during the year and have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans.

(iv) The company has neither granted any loans nor made investments nor given guarantees nor security in contravention to the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act. (v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public to which the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and Rules framed thereunder are applicable. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the company pursuant to the rules made by the central government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the companies Act, 2013, and Cost Audit Report made available to us till the date of our report and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) In our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales-tax, goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it. According to information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. (viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). (ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year except in case of delay in payment of corporate credit card dues of INR 0.17 Lakh for month of October 2023 which were discharged in December 2023. (b) The Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. (c) The Company has utilized the money raised by way of terms loans during the year for the purpose for which they were raised.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company having further considered the fact that the current ratio of the company is greater than one.

(e) The Company does not have subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures during the year and therefore paragraphs 3(ix)(e) and (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable (b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have not come across any instance of fraud by or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by management.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by us, in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. Further, no reporting of fraud has been done by the Cost Auditor and Company Secretary.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the company.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence, reporting under paragraph 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable. (xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. (xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued during the year up to the periods ended 31st December 2023, along with management responses till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. (xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. (xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45- IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934).

(b) Further, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or housing finance activities during the year.

(c) & (d) In our opinion, the Company is not a Core Investment Company and there is no other core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) and (d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has neither incurred cash losses during the current financial year nor during the immediately preceding financial year and accordingly the requirements of 3(xvii) is not applicable.

(xviii) There were no resignations of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the requirements of 3(xviii) is not applicable. (xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and it should not be construed as a guarantee or assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. (xx) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the Books of Account, the company had no unspent amount in relation to ‘other than ongoing projects that was required to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act and accordingly, reporting under paragraphs 3(xx)(a) is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the Books of Account and reports filed by the company, the company was not required to spend on CSR activities during the year under consideration accordingly, the company did not have any unspent amount under sub section (5) of the section 135 of the Companies Act pursuant to ‘ongoing project that was required to be transferred to the unspent CSR account and accordingly, reporting under paragraphs 3(xx)(b) is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The Company is not required to prepare Consolidated Financial Statements and therefore reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

AnneXure B

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to IND AS financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013.

OPINION

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to IND AS financial statements of SMRUTHI ORGANICS LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to IND AS financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to IND AS financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act").

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to IND AS financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the guidance note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to IND AS financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to IND AS financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to IND AS financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to IND AS financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A companys internal financial controls with reference to IND AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to IND AS financial statements include those policies and procedures that – 1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; 2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and 3. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to IND AS financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to IND AS financial statementsto future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to IND AS financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

