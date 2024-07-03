SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹125
Prev. Close₹122.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.58
Day's High₹125.3
Day's Low₹123.35
52 Week's High₹218.8
52 Week's Low₹112.7
Book Value₹59.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)143.08
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield1.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.45
11.45
11.45
11.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
58.17
56.71
55.72
49.05
Net Worth
69.62
68.16
67.17
60.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
133.37
126.5
131.07
137.41
yoy growth (%)
5.43
-3.48
-4.61
41.16
Raw materials
-80.06
-66.45
-83.48
-90.54
As % of sales
60.02
52.53
63.69
65.89
Employee costs
-13.72
-11.79
-13.57
-12.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
13.77
24.05
12.09
9.75
Depreciation
-4.25
-3.94
-4.38
-4.13
Tax paid
-3.38
-6.94
-3.64
-2.89
Working capital
-2.89
13.73
-4.58
4.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.43
-3.48
-4.61
41.16
Op profit growth
-35.41
87.26
-8.16
409.08
EBIT growth
-41.32
64.67
14.5
-2,333.94
Net profit growth
-39.31
102.52
23.1
-313.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
E Purushotham
Joint Managing Director & CFO
E Swapnil
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Urvashi D Khanna
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
E. Smruthi
Independent Director
Prakash Purushottam Wadgaonkar
Independent Director
Anoop Doshi
Independent Director
Dharmaraj Rao
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Smruthi Organics Ltd
Summary
Smruthi Organics Limited was incorporated in July, 1989 as a Private Limited Company and was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company in February, 1995. The Company was promoted by E Purushotham and Shankarrao R Myakal. The Company is a manufacturer of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) products in the Anti - Diabetic, Anti - Hypertension and Anti - Infectives Therapeutic categories catering to both the Indian domestic as well as rest of the world (ROW) markets, with clients spanning across Asia, Americas, and Africa. It has 2 manufacturing facilities in Solapur, India. The Company set up a plant at Solapur, Maharashtra, to manufacture bulk drugs like diloxanide furoate (inst. cap. : 24 tpa) and sulphadiazine (inst. cap. : 36 tpa). It expanded its activities and product range in 1993-94 by manufacturing metronidazole benzoate, tinidazole, paracetamol and norfloxacin. The company exports furoic acid to the UK market. In 1995, it proposed to expand its product range and set up an additional plant at Chincholi, Maharashtra, for the manufacture of additional bulk drugs like ciprofloxacin and ranitidine HCl. The company issued shares to the public in Dec.95, to part-finance the project.In 2011-12, the Companys expansion project became commercialized from 21st September 2012. In 2021-22, the Companys Finished Dosage Formulations (FDF) Division was operational fully from April 2021.In FY 2022-23, the Company launched two new brands, ENERLIN and SOLSITA.
The Smruthi Organics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹125 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Smruthi Organics Ltd is ₹143.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Smruthi Organics Ltd is 0 and 2.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Smruthi Organics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Smruthi Organics Ltd is ₹112.7 and ₹218.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Smruthi Organics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.09%, 3 Years at -24.21%, 1 Year at -28.09%, 6 Month at -26.89%, 3 Month at -12.77% and 1 Month at -5.54%.
