Summary

Smruthi Organics Limited was incorporated in July, 1989 as a Private Limited Company and was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company in February, 1995. The Company was promoted by E Purushotham and Shankarrao R Myakal. The Company is a manufacturer of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) products in the Anti - Diabetic, Anti - Hypertension and Anti - Infectives Therapeutic categories catering to both the Indian domestic as well as rest of the world (ROW) markets, with clients spanning across Asia, Americas, and Africa. It has 2 manufacturing facilities in Solapur, India. The Company set up a plant at Solapur, Maharashtra, to manufacture bulk drugs like diloxanide furoate (inst. cap. : 24 tpa) and sulphadiazine (inst. cap. : 36 tpa). It expanded its activities and product range in 1993-94 by manufacturing metronidazole benzoate, tinidazole, paracetamol and norfloxacin. The company exports furoic acid to the UK market. In 1995, it proposed to expand its product range and set up an additional plant at Chincholi, Maharashtra, for the manufacture of additional bulk drugs like ciprofloxacin and ranitidine HCl. The company issued shares to the public in Dec.95, to part-finance the project.In 2011-12, the Companys expansion project became commercialized from 21st September 2012. In 2021-22, the Companys Finished Dosage Formulations (FDF) Division was operational fully from April 2021.In FY 2022-23, the Company launched two new brands, ENERLIN and SOLSITA.

Read More