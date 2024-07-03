iifl-logo-icon 1
Smruthi Organics Ltd Share Price

125
(1.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:35:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open125
  • Day's High125.3
  • 52 Wk High218.8
  • Prev. Close122.65
  • Day's Low123.35
  • 52 Wk Low 112.7
  • Turnover (lac)11.58
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value59.21
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)143.08
  • Div. Yield1.22
No Records Found

Smruthi Organics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

125

Prev. Close

122.65

Turnover(Lac.)

11.58

Day's High

125.3

Day's Low

123.35

52 Week's High

218.8

52 Week's Low

112.7

Book Value

59.21

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

143.08

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

1.22

Smruthi Organics Ltd Corporate Action

27 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jul, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

Smruthi Organics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Smruthi Organics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.87%

Non-Promoter- 36.12%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Smruthi Organics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.45

11.45

11.45

11.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

58.17

56.71

55.72

49.05

Net Worth

69.62

68.16

67.17

60.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

133.37

126.5

131.07

137.41

yoy growth (%)

5.43

-3.48

-4.61

41.16

Raw materials

-80.06

-66.45

-83.48

-90.54

As % of sales

60.02

52.53

63.69

65.89

Employee costs

-13.72

-11.79

-13.57

-12.85

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

13.77

24.05

12.09

9.75

Depreciation

-4.25

-3.94

-4.38

-4.13

Tax paid

-3.38

-6.94

-3.64

-2.89

Working capital

-2.89

13.73

-4.58

4.57

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.43

-3.48

-4.61

41.16

Op profit growth

-35.41

87.26

-8.16

409.08

EBIT growth

-41.32

64.67

14.5

-2,333.94

Net profit growth

-39.31

102.52

23.1

-313.53

No Record Found

Smruthi Organics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Smruthi Organics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

E Purushotham

Joint Managing Director & CFO

E Swapnil

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Urvashi D Khanna

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

E. Smruthi

Independent Director

Prakash Purushottam Wadgaonkar

Independent Director

Anoop Doshi

Independent Director

Dharmaraj Rao

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Smruthi Organics Ltd

Summary

Smruthi Organics Limited was incorporated in July, 1989 as a Private Limited Company and was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company in February, 1995. The Company was promoted by E Purushotham and Shankarrao R Myakal. The Company is a manufacturer of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) products in the Anti - Diabetic, Anti - Hypertension and Anti - Infectives Therapeutic categories catering to both the Indian domestic as well as rest of the world (ROW) markets, with clients spanning across Asia, Americas, and Africa. It has 2 manufacturing facilities in Solapur, India. The Company set up a plant at Solapur, Maharashtra, to manufacture bulk drugs like diloxanide furoate (inst. cap. : 24 tpa) and sulphadiazine (inst. cap. : 36 tpa). It expanded its activities and product range in 1993-94 by manufacturing metronidazole benzoate, tinidazole, paracetamol and norfloxacin. The company exports furoic acid to the UK market. In 1995, it proposed to expand its product range and set up an additional plant at Chincholi, Maharashtra, for the manufacture of additional bulk drugs like ciprofloxacin and ranitidine HCl. The company issued shares to the public in Dec.95, to part-finance the project.In 2011-12, the Companys expansion project became commercialized from 21st September 2012. In 2021-22, the Companys Finished Dosage Formulations (FDF) Division was operational fully from April 2021.In FY 2022-23, the Company launched two new brands, ENERLIN and SOLSITA.
Company FAQs

What is the Smruthi Organics Ltd share price today?

The Smruthi Organics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹125 today.

What is the Market Cap of Smruthi Organics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Smruthi Organics Ltd is ₹143.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Smruthi Organics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Smruthi Organics Ltd is 0 and 2.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Smruthi Organics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Smruthi Organics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Smruthi Organics Ltd is ₹112.7 and ₹218.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Smruthi Organics Ltd?

Smruthi Organics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.09%, 3 Years at -24.21%, 1 Year at -28.09%, 6 Month at -26.89%, 3 Month at -12.77% and 1 Month at -5.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Smruthi Organics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Smruthi Organics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.87 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 36.13 %

