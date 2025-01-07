Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
133.37
126.5
131.07
137.41
yoy growth (%)
5.43
-3.48
-4.61
41.16
Raw materials
-80.06
-66.45
-83.48
-90.54
As % of sales
60.02
52.53
63.69
65.89
Employee costs
-13.72
-11.79
-13.57
-12.85
As % of sales
10.29
9.32
10.35
9.35
Other costs
-21.15
-19.71
-18.78
-17.41
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.86
15.58
14.32
12.67
Operating profit
18.42
28.53
15.23
16.59
OPM
13.81
22.55
11.62
12.07
Depreciation
-4.25
-3.94
-4.38
-4.13
Interest expense
-0.98
-1.09
-3.18
-3.58
Other income
0.58
0.56
4.42
0.88
Profit before tax
13.77
24.05
12.09
9.75
Taxes
-3.38
-6.94
-3.64
-2.89
Tax rate
-24.61
-28.88
-30.13
-29.67
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10.38
17.1
8.44
6.86
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
10.38
17.1
8.44
6.86
yoy growth (%)
-39.31
102.52
23.1
-313.53
NPM
7.78
13.52
6.44
4.99
