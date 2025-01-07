iifl-logo-icon 1
Smruthi Organics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

132
(4.39%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

133.37

126.5

131.07

137.41

yoy growth (%)

5.43

-3.48

-4.61

41.16

Raw materials

-80.06

-66.45

-83.48

-90.54

As % of sales

60.02

52.53

63.69

65.89

Employee costs

-13.72

-11.79

-13.57

-12.85

As % of sales

10.29

9.32

10.35

9.35

Other costs

-21.15

-19.71

-18.78

-17.41

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.86

15.58

14.32

12.67

Operating profit

18.42

28.53

15.23

16.59

OPM

13.81

22.55

11.62

12.07

Depreciation

-4.25

-3.94

-4.38

-4.13

Interest expense

-0.98

-1.09

-3.18

-3.58

Other income

0.58

0.56

4.42

0.88

Profit before tax

13.77

24.05

12.09

9.75

Taxes

-3.38

-6.94

-3.64

-2.89

Tax rate

-24.61

-28.88

-30.13

-29.67

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10.38

17.1

8.44

6.86

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

10.38

17.1

8.44

6.86

yoy growth (%)

-39.31

102.52

23.1

-313.53

NPM

7.78

13.52

6.44

4.99

