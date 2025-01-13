Smruthi Organics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.45
11.45
11.45
11.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
58.17
56.71
55.72
49.05
Net Worth
69.62
68.16
67.17
60.5
Minority Interest
Debt
11.7
5.7
2.83
9.9
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.91
1.98
2.07
2.23
Total Liabilities
83.23
75.84
72.07
72.63
Fixed Assets
41.43
39.03
34.14
31.84
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.13
0.12
0.05
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.05
0.94
0.01
0
Networking Capital
40.05
34
37.29
24.59
Inventories
29.78
23.99
19.93
18.13
Inventory Days
54.54
52.31
Sundry Debtors
41.03
36.96
28.5
21.35
Debtor Days
77.99
61.6
Other Current Assets
5.26
3.8
4.43
4.31
Sundry Creditors
-28.64
-24.66
-11.06
-14.7
Creditor Days
30.26
42.41
Other Current Liabilities
-7.38
-6.09
-4.51
-4.5
Cash
0.57
1.75
0.57
16.14
Total Assets
83.23
75.84
72.06
72.62
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.