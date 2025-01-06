iifl-logo-icon 1
Smruthi Organics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

126.45
(3.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Smruthi Organic FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

13.77

24.05

12.09

9.75

Depreciation

-4.25

-3.94

-4.38

-4.13

Tax paid

-3.38

-6.94

-3.64

-2.89

Working capital

-2.89

13.73

-4.58

4.57

Other operating items

Operating

3.22

26.89

-0.51

7.29

Capital expenditure

6.62

3.37

5.92

63.66

Free cash flow

9.84

30.26

5.4

70.95

Equity raised

94.38

78.22

65.06

50.94

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

12.73

25.56

43.33

59.09

Dividends paid

0

0

2.3

0

Net in cash

116.96

134.04

116.09

180.99

