Smruthi Organics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
13.77
24.05
12.09
9.75
Depreciation
-4.25
-3.94
-4.38
-4.13
Tax paid
-3.38
-6.94
-3.64
-2.89
Working capital
-2.89
13.73
-4.58
4.57
Other operating items
Operating
3.22
26.89
-0.51
7.29
Capital expenditure
6.62
3.37
5.92
63.66
Free cash flow
9.84
30.26
5.4
70.95
Equity raised
94.38
78.22
65.06
50.94
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
12.73
25.56
43.33
59.09
Dividends paid
0
0
2.3
0
Net in cash
116.96
134.04
116.09
180.99
