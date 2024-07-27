|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|6 May 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|1.5
|15
|Final
|Payment of dividend at Rs 1.5 per equity share (15 %) on 1,14,46,290 equity shares of Rs. 10 each for FY 2023-24 Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024)
