Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Smruthi Organics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Smruthi Organics Ltd is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 to inter alia : approve and take on record the un-audited financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board meeting of the Company held today i.e. Thursday, 14th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

Smruthi Organics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Smruthi Organics Ltd is scheduled to be held on Saturday 27th July 2024 to inter alia : approve and take on record the un-audited financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024)

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 26 Apr 2024

Smruthi Organics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Smruthi Organics Ltd is scheduled to be held on Monday 06th May 2024 to inter alia : approve and take on record the audited financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ending March 31 2024. Board Approves Dividend Outcome of Board meeting of the Company held today i.e. 06th May 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2024) Clarification letter (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024