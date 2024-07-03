iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sofcom Systems Ltd Company Summary

71.19
(3.41%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:35:00 PM

Sofcom Systems Ltd Summary

Sofcom Systems Ltd was incorporated in Jun95; promoted by Kishore Mehta and Asha Mehta. The Company is engaged in the business of IT Consulting & Software.The Company was established to provide consultancy for software development in the form of services, turnkey projects and the products for domestic and export market. The software development is targeted towards the distribution, banking, telecommunication, and manufacturing sectors worldwide. Presently, the Company is providing software maintenance, reengineering and downsizing of software application in these market segments. Apart from this, it is providing information technology solutions to both commercial and government clients, The Company is focusing on development of high performance products to meet the diverse needs of growth enterprise.The Company signed MOU with Government of Rajasthan in November 2015 and has initiated development of Algorithms for Industrial Internet of Things (I-IOT), Analytical and Management software solutions for manufacturing & healthcare industry based on IOT, Amplified Intelligence and Cloud/ Client Computing.To part-finance these projects, the company came out with public issue of 31,90,000 equity shares at par aggregating to Rs 3.19 crs.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.