SectorIT - Software
Open₹66.41
Prev. Close₹69.87
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.83
Day's High₹72.99
Day's Low₹66.41
52 Week's High₹81.5
52 Week's Low₹28.3
Book Value₹11.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)29.87
P/E0
EPS0.13
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.63
4.63
4.63
4.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.73
0.55
-1.54
-1.29
Net Worth
5.36
5.18
3.09
3.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
1.1
0.14
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
652.28
-88.24
Raw materials
0
0
-1.06
0
As % of sales
0
0
96.98
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.35
-0.32
-0.31
-0.25
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.09
0.08
0.07
0.07
Working capital
-0.12
-0.18
-0.69
-0.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
652.28
-88.24
Op profit growth
3.99
32.07
-331.95
-92.46
EBIT growth
3.99
32.07
-331.95
-92.39
Net profit growth
7.44
3.61
28.65
-763.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Rakesh Pandey
Independent Director
Ganeshprasad Pratap Murarika
Independent Director
Anil Nahar
Chairman & Managing Director
Satyam Jaiswal
Addtnl Non-Executive Director
Shiwaginee Jaiswal
Reports by Sofcom Systems Ltd
Summary
Sofcom Systems Ltd was incorporated in Jun95; promoted by Kishore Mehta and Asha Mehta. The Company is engaged in the business of IT Consulting & Software.The Company was established to provide consultancy for software development in the form of services, turnkey projects and the products for domestic and export market. The software development is targeted towards the distribution, banking, telecommunication, and manufacturing sectors worldwide. Presently, the Company is providing software maintenance, reengineering and downsizing of software application in these market segments. Apart from this, it is providing information technology solutions to both commercial and government clients, The Company is focusing on development of high performance products to meet the diverse needs of growth enterprise.The Company signed MOU with Government of Rajasthan in November 2015 and has initiated development of Algorithms for Industrial Internet of Things (I-IOT), Analytical and Management software solutions for manufacturing & healthcare industry based on IOT, Amplified Intelligence and Cloud/ Client Computing.To part-finance these projects, the company came out with public issue of 31,90,000 equity shares at par aggregating to Rs 3.19 crs.
The Sofcom Systems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹71.89 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sofcom Systems Ltd is ₹29.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sofcom Systems Ltd is 0 and 5.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sofcom Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sofcom Systems Ltd is ₹28.3 and ₹81.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sofcom Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.40%, 3 Years at 59.25%, 1 Year at 41.21%, 6 Month at 96.87%, 3 Month at 0.56% and 1 Month at 8.41%.
