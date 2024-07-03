Summary

Sofcom Systems Ltd was incorporated in Jun95; promoted by Kishore Mehta and Asha Mehta. The Company is engaged in the business of IT Consulting & Software.The Company was established to provide consultancy for software development in the form of services, turnkey projects and the products for domestic and export market. The software development is targeted towards the distribution, banking, telecommunication, and manufacturing sectors worldwide. Presently, the Company is providing software maintenance, reengineering and downsizing of software application in these market segments. Apart from this, it is providing information technology solutions to both commercial and government clients, The Company is focusing on development of high performance products to meet the diverse needs of growth enterprise.The Company signed MOU with Government of Rajasthan in November 2015 and has initiated development of Algorithms for Industrial Internet of Things (I-IOT), Analytical and Management software solutions for manufacturing & healthcare industry based on IOT, Amplified Intelligence and Cloud/ Client Computing.To part-finance these projects, the company came out with public issue of 31,90,000 equity shares at par aggregating to Rs 3.19 crs.

