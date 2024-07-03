iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sofcom Systems Ltd Share Price

71.89
(2.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open66.41
  • Day's High72.99
  • 52 Wk High81.5
  • Prev. Close69.87
  • Day's Low66.41
  • 52 Wk Low 28.3
  • Turnover (lac)11.83
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.91
  • EPS0.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)29.87
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sofcom Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

66.41

Prev. Close

69.87

Turnover(Lac.)

11.83

Day's High

72.99

Day's Low

66.41

52 Week's High

81.5

52 Week's Low

28.3

Book Value

11.91

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

29.87

P/E

0

EPS

0.13

Divi. Yield

0

Sofcom Systems Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

Sofcom Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sofcom Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sofcom Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.63

4.63

4.63

4.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.73

0.55

-1.54

-1.29

Net Worth

5.36

5.18

3.09

3.34

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

1.1

0.14

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

652.28

-88.24

Raw materials

0

0

-1.06

0

As % of sales

0

0

96.98

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

-0.05

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.35

-0.32

-0.31

-0.25

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0.09

0.08

0.07

0.07

Working capital

-0.12

-0.18

-0.69

-0.64

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

652.28

-88.24

Op profit growth

3.99

32.07

-331.95

-92.46

EBIT growth

3.99

32.07

-331.95

-92.39

Net profit growth

7.44

3.61

28.65

-763.13

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sofcom Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sofcom Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Rakesh Pandey

Independent Director

Ganeshprasad Pratap Murarika

Independent Director

Anil Nahar

Chairman & Managing Director

Satyam Jaiswal

Addtnl Non-Executive Director

Shiwaginee Jaiswal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sofcom Systems Ltd

Summary

Sofcom Systems Ltd was incorporated in Jun95; promoted by Kishore Mehta and Asha Mehta. The Company is engaged in the business of IT Consulting & Software.The Company was established to provide consultancy for software development in the form of services, turnkey projects and the products for domestic and export market. The software development is targeted towards the distribution, banking, telecommunication, and manufacturing sectors worldwide. Presently, the Company is providing software maintenance, reengineering and downsizing of software application in these market segments. Apart from this, it is providing information technology solutions to both commercial and government clients, The Company is focusing on development of high performance products to meet the diverse needs of growth enterprise.The Company signed MOU with Government of Rajasthan in November 2015 and has initiated development of Algorithms for Industrial Internet of Things (I-IOT), Analytical and Management software solutions for manufacturing & healthcare industry based on IOT, Amplified Intelligence and Cloud/ Client Computing.To part-finance these projects, the company came out with public issue of 31,90,000 equity shares at par aggregating to Rs 3.19 crs.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sofcom Systems Ltd share price today?

The Sofcom Systems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹71.89 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sofcom Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sofcom Systems Ltd is ₹29.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sofcom Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sofcom Systems Ltd is 0 and 5.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sofcom Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sofcom Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sofcom Systems Ltd is ₹28.3 and ₹81.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sofcom Systems Ltd?

Sofcom Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.40%, 3 Years at 59.25%, 1 Year at 41.21%, 6 Month at 96.87%, 3 Month at 0.56% and 1 Month at 8.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sofcom Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sofcom Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sofcom Systems Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.