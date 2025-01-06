Sofcom Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.35
-0.32
-0.31
-0.25
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.09
0.08
0.07
0.07
Working capital
-0.12
-0.18
-0.69
-0.64
Other operating items
Operating
-0.37
-0.42
-0.92
-0.82
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.37
-0.42
-0.92
-0.82
Equity raised
-2.06
-1.25
-0.47
-0.1
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.23
0.53
-0.38
-0.37
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2.21
-1.15
-1.78
-1.3
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.