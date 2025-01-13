Sofcom Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.63
4.63
4.63
4.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.73
0.55
-1.54
-1.29
Net Worth
5.36
5.18
3.09
3.34
Minority Interest
Debt
0.03
0
2.88
2.75
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.39
5.18
5.97
6.09
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
5.1
5.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.26
0.26
0.48
0.4
Networking Capital
5.12
4.9
0.37
0.48
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.24
0.83
0.83
0.83
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
4.04
4.11
0.09
0.08
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.02
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.14
-0.02
-0.55
-0.43
Cash
0
0.01
0.01
0.09
Total Assets
5.39
5.18
5.97
6.08
