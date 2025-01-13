iifl-logo-icon 1
Sofcom Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

71
(-0.67%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.63

4.63

4.63

4.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.73

0.55

-1.54

-1.29

Net Worth

5.36

5.18

3.09

3.34

Minority Interest

Debt

0.03

0

2.88

2.75

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.39

5.18

5.97

6.09

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

5.1

5.1

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.26

0.26

0.48

0.4

Networking Capital

5.12

4.9

0.37

0.48

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

1.24

0.83

0.83

0.83

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

4.04

4.11

0.09

0.08

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.02

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.14

-0.02

-0.55

-0.43

Cash

0

0.01

0.01

0.09

Total Assets

5.39

5.18

5.97

6.08

