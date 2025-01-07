Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
1.1
0.14
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
652.28
-88.24
Raw materials
0
0
-1.06
0
As % of sales
0
0
96.98
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-0.05
As % of sales
0
0
2.39
34.54
Other costs
-0.07
-0.06
-0.07
-0.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
6.47
46.46
Operating profit
-0.08
-0.08
-0.06
0.02
OPM
0
0
-5.85
18.98
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.26
-0.24
-0.24
-0.28
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.35
-0.32
-0.31
-0.25
Taxes
0.09
0.08
0.07
0.07
Tax rate
-26.03
-25.88
-25.34
-30.21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.25
-0.24
-0.23
-0.18
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.25
-0.24
-0.23
-0.18
yoy growth (%)
7.44
3.61
28.65
-763.13
NPM
0
0
-21.19
-123.91
