Sofcom Systems Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

72
(-0.29%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

1.1

0.14

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

652.28

-88.24

Raw materials

0

0

-1.06

0

As % of sales

0

0

96.98

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

-0.05

As % of sales

0

0

2.39

34.54

Other costs

-0.07

-0.06

-0.07

-0.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

6.47

46.46

Operating profit

-0.08

-0.08

-0.06

0.02

OPM

0

0

-5.85

18.98

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.26

-0.24

-0.24

-0.28

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.35

-0.32

-0.31

-0.25

Taxes

0.09

0.08

0.07

0.07

Tax rate

-26.03

-25.88

-25.34

-30.21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.25

-0.24

-0.23

-0.18

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.25

-0.24

-0.23

-0.18

yoy growth (%)

7.44

3.61

28.65

-763.13

NPM

0

0

-21.19

-123.91

Sofcom Systems : related Articles

No Record Found

