Dear Shareholders,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 29th Annual report of your Company along with the audited financial statements, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Financial Results:

Standalone Particulars F.Y. 2023-24 F.Y. 2022-23 Revenue from operations 35.75 276.25 Other Income - 145.69 Total Income 35.75 421.93 Total Expenditure 12.19 191.03 Profit before tax 23.57 230.90 Less: Tax expense (6.11) (21.47) Profit for the year (PAT) 17.46 209.43

YEAR AT A GLANCE:

Financial Performance:

The total income of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 was Rs. 35,75,000 as against the total income of Rs. 4,21,93,000 for the previous year ended March 31, 2023.

The Company has earned a Net Profit after Tax of Rs. 17,46,000 for the year under review as compared to Net Profit of Rs. 2,09,43,000 in the previous year.

Dividend:

With a view to conserve the resources of company for future growth, the Board of Directors do not recommend any Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 (Previous Year Nil).

Pursuant to the provisions of Sections 124 and 125 of the Act, there is no amount of Dividend remaining unclaimed/unpaid for a period of 7 (seven) years and/or unclaimed Equity Shares which are required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF).

Amount transferred to Reserve:

During the year, the Company has not apportioned any amount to other reserve. The profit earned during the year has been carried to the balance sheet of the Company.

Change in Nature of Business:

There has been no change in the objects of the Company. Business is being conducted as per the objectives described in the Memorandum of Association of the Company. There has been no material change in the line or nature of business that the Company is operating in.

SHARE CAPITAL:

Authorized Capital

The authorized share capital of the company at the end of the financial year is Rs.6,50,00,000/- divided into 65,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10 each.

Issued, Subscribed & Paid-up Capital

The present Issue, Subscribed & Paid-up Capital of the Company is Rs. 4,63,15,500/- divided into 46,31,550 equity shares of Rs. 10 each.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

Constitution of Board:

The Constitution of the Board of Directors and other disclosure related to the Board of Directors are given in the Report on Corporate Governance.

Disclosure by Directors

The Directors on the Board have submitted notice of interest under Section 184(1) i.e. in Form MBP 1, intimation under Section 164(2) i.e. in Form DIR 8 and declaration as to compliance with the Code of Conduct of the Company. None of the Directors of the Company is disqualified for being appointed as Director as specified in Section 164 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Board Meeting

Regular meetings of the Board are held at least once in 120 days, inter-alia, to review the quarterly results of the Company. Additional Board meetings are convened, as and when required, to discuss and decide on various business policies, strategies and other businesses. The Board meetings are generally held at the registered office of the Company.

During the year under review, Board of Directors of the Company met 12(Twelve) times, viz 13th April, 2023, 29th May, 2023, 20th July, 2023, 09th August, 2023, 09th September, 2023, 02nd October, 2023, 07th October, 2023, 12th November, 2023, 21st December, 2023, 27th December, 2023, 06th February, 2024 and 12th February, 2024.The details of attendance of each Director at the Board Meetings and Annual General Meeting are given in the Report on Corporate Governance.

Independent Directors

In terms of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under and Listing Regulations, the Company has four Non-Executive Independent Directors. In the opinion of the Board of Directors, all four Independent Directors of the Company meet all the criteria mandated by Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under Listing Regulations and they are Independent of Management.

A separate meeting of Independent Directors was held on 24th March 2024 to review the performance of Non-Independent Directors and Board as whole and performance of

Chairperson of the Company including assessment of quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between Company management and Board that is necessary for the board of directors to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

The terms and conditions of appointment of Independent Directors and Code for Independent Director are incorporated on the website of the Company at www.sofcomsystems.com.

The Company has received a declaration from the Independent Directors of the Company under Section 149(7) of Companies Act, 2013 and 16(1) (b) of Listing Regulations confirming that they meet criteria of Independence as per relevant provisions of Companies Act, 2013 for financial year 2023-24. The Board of Directors of the Company has taken on record the said declarations and confirmation as submitted by the Independent Directors after undertaking due assessment of the veracity of the same. In the opinion of the Board, they fulfill the conditions for re-appointment as Independent Directors and are independent of the Management.

Following Independent Directors have resigned during the year:

Sr. No. Name Designation Date of Resignation 1 Mr. Nirav Rohitkumar Shah Non Executive Independent Director - December 22nd 2023 2 Mr. Jagdishkumar Bhagvandas Patel Non Executive Independent Director - October 17th 2023 3 Mr. Gohel Darshil Pankajbhai Non Executive Independent Director - October 07th 2023 4 Mr. Ganeshprasad Pratap Murarika Non Executive Independent Director - July 19th 2023 5 Mr. Rakesh Pandey Non Executive Independent Director - July 19th 2023 6 Mr. Anil Nahar Non Executive Independent Director - July 19th 2023

Key Managerial Personnel

In accordance with Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has appointed Mrs. Priti Apurvbhai Shah as a Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. (W.e.f. 07th October 2023).

The Board of Directors has appointed Ms. Dharaben Jagdishbhai Patel as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company (w.e.f. 02nd October 2023).

Performance Evaluation

In terms of the requirement of the Act and the Listing Regulations, an annual performance evaluation of the Board is undertaken where the Board formally assesses its own performance with the aim to improve the effectiveness of the Board and the Committees. During the year under review, the Board has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, performance of the Directors, as well as the evaluation of the working of its committees. The exercise was led by the Chairman of the NRC along with the Chairman of Board.

The NRC has defined the evaluation criteria, procedure and time schedule for the Performance Evaluation process for the Board, its Committees and Directors. The criteria for Evaluation of Board, Individual Directors and Committees is included in Report on Corporate Governance which is the part of this report.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the board of directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that:

a) In preparation of annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and that no material departures have been made from the same;

b) The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company for that year;

c) The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The Directors had prepared the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024 on going concern basis.

e) The Directors had laid down the internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such Internal Financial Controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

COMMITTEES OF BOARD:

There are currently three Committees of the Board, as follows:

1. Audit Committee

2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Details of all the Committees along with their composition and meetings held during the year are provided in the "Report on Corporate Governance", a part of this Annual Report.

Vigil Mechanism

The Company has established a vigil mechanism for directors and employees to report concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct or ethic policy. The said mechanism also provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of director(s)/Employee(s) who avail of the mechanism and also provide for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases. The details of establishment of such mechanism have been disclosed in the Boards Report. Further, the Policy on Vigil Mechanism is available on the website of the Company at www.sofcomsystems.com.

Nomination and Remuneration Policy

Nomination and Remuneration Policy in the Company is designed to create a high-performance culture. It enables the Company to attract motivated and retained manpower in competitive market, and to harmonize the aspirations of human resources consistent with the goals of the Company. The Company pays remuneration by way of salary to its Executive Directors and Key Managerial Personnel.

The Nomination and Remuneration Policy, as adopted by the Board of Directors, is placed on the website of the Company at www.sofcomsystems.com.

Remuneration of Directors

The details of remuneration/sitting fees paid during the financial year 2023-24 to Executive Directors/Directors of the Company is provided in Form MGT-7 and Report on Corporate Governance which are the part of this report.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The statement containing particulars of employees as required under Section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 (2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 forms part of this Report as Annexure - A.

The statement containing employees in terms of remuneration drawn and the particulars of employees as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is provided in a separate annexure forming part of this report. Further, the report and the accounts are being sent to members excluding this annexure. In terms of Section 136 of the Act, the said annexure will be for inspection. Any shareholder interested in obtaining a copy of the same may write to Company Secretary.

INFORMATION ON SUBSIDIARY, ASSOCIATE AND JOINT VENTURE COMPANIES:

The Company has no any Subsidiary/Joint Ventures/Associate Companies. Hence provisions of Section 129 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013, a statement containing salient features of the financial statements of the subsidiary companies in Form AOC 1 is not required to be annexed to this Report.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any deposits from Shareholders and Public falling within the ambit of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under. There were no deposits, which were claimed and remained unpaid by the Company as on March 31, 2024.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS:

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statement for the year ended on March 31, 2024.

ANNUAL RETURN:

The Extract of Annual Return of the company as on March 31, 2024 is available on the companys website and can be accessed at www.sofcomsystems.com .

TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

All Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee for review and approval. Prior approval is obtained for Related Party Transactions on a quarterly basis for transactions which are of repetitive nature and/or entered in the Ordinary Course of Business and are at Arms Length. All Related Party Transactions are subjected to independent review by a reputed accounting firm to establish compliance with the requirements of Related Party Transactions under the Companies Act, 2013, and Listing Regulations. There was no contracts, arrangements or transactions which was executed not in ordinary course of business and/or at arms length basis. Further, there were no related party transactions with the Companys Promoters, Directors, Management or their relatives, which could have had a potential conflict with the interests of the Company.

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There were no any materially significant related party transactions i.e. transactions exceeding 10% of the annual consolidated turnover as per the last audited financial statement made by the Company which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large and thus disclosure in Form AOC-2 is not required. The Board has formulated Policy on Related Party Transactions.

Members may refer to the notes to the accounts for details of related party transactions entered as per Indian Accounting Standard 24. The Board of Directors of the Company has, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, adopted a policy to regulate transactions Company and its Related Parties, in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013, the Rules there under and the SEBI LODR Regulations.

In line with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations, your Company has formulated a Policy on Related Party Transactions. The Policy on Materiality of and dealing with Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board is uploaded on the Companys website www.sofcomsystems.com. The Policy intends to ensure that proper reporting, approval and disclosure processes are in place for all transactions between the Company and Related Parties.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL (IFC) SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

Internal control systems and procedures in the Company are commensurate with the size and the nature of Companys business and are regularly reviewed and updated by incorporating changes in regulatory provisions in order to safeguard the assets and to ensure reliability of financial reporting.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT:

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company, have occurred between the ends of financial year of the Company i.e. 31st March, 2024 to the date of this Report.

SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE:

To foster a positive workplace environment, free from harassment of any nature, we have institutionalized the Anti-Sexual Harassment Initiative (ASHI) framework, through which we address complaints of sexual harassment at all workplaces of the Company. Our policy assures discretion and guarantees non-retaliation to complainants. We follow a gender-neutral approach in handling complaints of sexual harassment and we are compliant with the law of the land where we operate. The Company has setup an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) for redressal of Complaints.

During the financial year 2023-24, the Company has received nil complaints on sexual harassment.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

Pursuant to Section 135 of Companies Act, 2013, the Company does not require to constitute

Corporate Social Responsibility Committee ("the CSR Committee").

RISK MANAGEMENT:

Business risk evaluation and management is an ongoing process within the Company. During the year under review, the Management reviewed the risk management and minimization procedure adopted by the Company covering the business operations of the Company.

ENERGY CONSERVATION, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

A. Conservation of energy

i.) The steps taken or impact on conservation of energy:

Company ensures that the operations are conducted in the manner whereby optimum utilization and maximum possible savings of energy is achieved.

ii.) The steps taken by the Company for utilizing alternate sources of energy:

No alternate source has been adopted.

iii.)The capital investment on energy conservation equipment:

No specific investment has been made in reduction in energy consumption.

B. Technology absorption

i.) The effort made towards technology absorption: Not Applicable.

ii.) The benefit derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution: Not Applicable

iii.)in case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year) –

a. The details of technology imported: Nil.

b. The year of import: Not Applicable.

c. Whether the technology has been fully absorbed: Not Applicable.

d. If not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof: Not Applicable.

iv.) The expenditure incurred on Research and Development: Nil

C. Foreign Exchange Earnings & Expenditure:

i.) Details of Foreign Exchange Earnings: Nil

ii.) Details of Foreign Exchange Expenditure: Nil

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Your Company strives to incorporate the appropriate standards for corporate governance. As stipulated in Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Report on Corporate Governance and Certificate of the Practicing Company Secretary with regards to compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance is annexed to the Boards Report as Annexure B & Annexure C.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is presented in a separate section forming part of this Annual Report.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR AND THEIR REPORT:

The Company has appointed M/s. Deepti & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, to conduct the secretarial audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24, as required under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules there under. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year 2023-24 is annexed to this report as an Annexure D.

The Company has received certificate dated August 29, 2024, from M/s. Deepti & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, confirming that none of the Directors of the Company have been debarred or disqualified from being appointed or continuing as director of companies by the SEBI/Ministry of Corporate of Affairs or any such authority and Annual Secretarial Compliance Report dated July 04, 2024 for the FY 2023-24. Both Certificates are annexed to this report as an Annexure E & Annexure F.

STATUTORY AUDITOR AND THEIR REPORT:

The Company has appointed M/s S.D. Mehta & Co. (FRN: 137193W), Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad as Statutory Auditors of the Company up to the date of this Annual General Meeting held for the financial year 2023-24. The Report given by the Auditors on the financial statement of the Company is part of this Annual Report.

INTERNAL AUDIT & CONTROL:

Your Company is in process to appoint a suitable and qualified Chartered Accountant as its Internal Auditor. As company needs an internal Auditor who will take care of the internal audit and controls, systems and processes in the Company. Meanwhile your Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations.

REPORTING OF FRAUD:

The Auditors of the Company have not reported any fraud as specified under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORD:

Since the company is not falling under prescribed class of Companies, our Company is not required to maintain cost record.

COMPLIANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF SECRETARIAL STANDARD 1 AND SECRETARIAL STANDARD 2:

The applicable Secretarial Standards, i.e., SS-1 and SS-2, relating to ‘Meetings of the Board of Directors and ‘General Meetings, respectively, have been duly complied by your

Company.

GENERAL DISCLOSURE:

Your Directors state that the Company has made disclosures in this report for the items prescribed in section 134 (3) of the Act and Rule 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and other applicable provisions of the act and listing regulations, to the extent the transactions took place on those items during the year. Your directors further state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review or they are not applicable to the Company;

(i) Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act;

(ii) Issue of Equity Shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise;

(iii)Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme save and ESOS;

(iv)There is no revision in the Board Report or Financial Statement;

(v) No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future;

APPRECIATIONS AND ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your directors wish to place on record their sincere appreciation for significant contributions made by the employees at all levels through their dedication, hard work and commitment during the year under review.

The Board places on record its appreciation for the support and co-operation your Company has been receiving from its suppliers, distributors, retailers, business partners and others associated with it as its trading partners. Your Company looks upon them as partners in its progress and has shared with them the rewards of growth. It will be your Companys Endeavour to build and nurture strong links with the trade based on mutuality of benefits, respect for and co-operation with each other, consistent with consumer interests.

Your directors also take this opportunity to thank all Shareholders, Clients, Vendors, Banks, Government and Regulatory Authorities and Stock Exchanges, for their continued support.