|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|22 Nov 2024
|22 Nov 2024
|As per the attachment
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|9 Nov 2024
|Sofcom Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per the attachment As per the attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Sofcom Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per the attachment As per the attachment (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|Sofcom Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per the attachment As per the attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Jul 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|Sofcom Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per the attachment As per the attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.07.2024) Revised outcome for the board meeting held on July 16, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|Sofcom Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 6th February 2024 to inter alia consider amongst other things unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 31st December 2024. Please take note of the same. Sofcom Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Please note that the Board Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on 6th February 2024 for considering and approving unaudited financial results of the Company, is adjourned till 12th February 2024. The unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 will be considered and approved in the adjourned board meeting to be held on 12th February 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024) The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today, 12th February 2024 at 5.30 pm. The Board of Directors inter alia considered and approved the following: (1) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. (2) Opening of Corporate office in the state of Gujarat at Ahmedabad (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
