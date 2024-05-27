To

The Members of Softrak Venture Investment Limited

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Softrak Venture Investment Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information ("the Standalone Financial Statements").

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act, and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Other Information

5. The Company’s Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Company’s annual report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors’ report thereon.

6. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

7. In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

8. The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian accounting standards ("Ind AS") specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

9. In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the management is responsible for assessing the

Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

10. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

11. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

12. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

12.1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

12.2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. 12.3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by themanagement. 12.4. Conclude on the appropriateness of the management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in theStandaloneFinancial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. 12.5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. 13. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. 14. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. 15. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

16. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A"a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. 17. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

18.1. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. 18.2. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

18.3. The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income, the statement of changes in equity and the standalone cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. 18.4. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. 18.5. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. 18.6. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone

Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report on internal financials control over financials reporting as per Annexure B.

18.7. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. 18.8. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023 .

Based on our examination which included test checks the company has used accounting software for maintaining books of account , which have feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in respective software.

Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

18. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: 19.1. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements Refer Note 36 to the Standalone Financial Statements; 19.2. The Company is not required to made provision, as required under the applicable law or Ind AS, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts 19.3. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

19.4. The management has represented that no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. Based on reasonable audit procedures adopted by us, nothing has come to our notice that such representation contains any material misstatement. 19.5. The management has represented that no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. Based on reasonable audit procedures adopted by us, nothing has come to our notice that such representation contains any material misstatement. 19.6. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, that no dividend declared or paid during the year the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

UDIN : 24169259BKABSW7548

For Meet Shah & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.: 142114W

sd/-

Meet Shah

Proprietor M. No.: 169259

Place: Ahmedabad

Date: 27/05/2024

Annexure - A to the Auditors’ Report

The Annexure as referred to in Independent Auditors’ Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report that:

a) A. The Company has does not have any fixed Asset hence clause 3i(a) to 3i(e) is not applicable to the company.

2. a) The company does not have any inventory hence clause 3ii(a) to 3ii(b) is not applicable to the company.

3. a) (A)According to information and explanation given to us the company has not made investments nor provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to subsidiaries, Joint Venture, Associates Companies.

(B)According to the information and explanation given to us, The Company has not provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee or provided securities to other than its subsidiaries, Joint Venture, Associates Companies during the year. The closing balance of Loans is Rs 757.06 lakhs. (During the year loan given amounts to Rs 714.96 lakhs)

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examinations the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantee provided are not prejudicial to the company’s interest.

(c) In relation to loans and advance, loans and advance are repayable on demand. Accordingly no schedule of repayment has been stipulated. d) Loans are repayable on demand. There is no overdue loan and advances. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

e) No loans and advances in the nature of loans were renewed/extended or fresh loans were granted in place of which fallen due for repayment during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii) (e) of the Order is not applicable.

f) No loans and advances has been granted to related parties during the year accordingly this clause is not applicable to the company

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has complied with the provision of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 for loans, investments, guarantees and security.

5. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public in accordance with the provisions of Section 73 to 76 of the Act or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable to the company.

6. According to the information and explanation given to us, the central government has prescribed for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the companies act ,2013.

7. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales

Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us there were no outstanding statutory dues as on 31st of March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. The GST number of the company has been cancelled suo moto with effect from 16/12/2020.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Goods and Service Tax, income tax, sales tax, duty of excise, service tax and value added tax, duty of customs, duty of Excise, cess and any other statutory, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

8. According to the information and explanations given to us, no such transactions were observed which were not recorded in books of accounts but have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessment under Income Tax Act, 1961 and there is no previously unrecorded income in the books of account of the company.

9. According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that:

(a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of any outstanding loans or other borrowing to any lender.

(b) The company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The company has availed term loan and application of term loan has been done for the purpose for which it raised.

(d) The company has not raised any short term fund therefore question of utilisation of short term fund does not arise.

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, Joint Venture, Associates Companies.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, Joint Venture, Associates Companies.

10. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence question of application of fund does not arise.

(b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. 11. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

C) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

12. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company accordingly this clause is not applicable.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013. Where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

Please confirm

14. The company has Internal Audit system commensurate with size and nature of its Business as per Companies Act,2013 15. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and hence provisions of section 192 of the companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

16. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-banking Financial or Housing Finance activities.

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) The company is not part of the Group which has more than one CIC as part of the Group.

17. As per our observation from financial statement of the company, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year under review and in the immediate preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year accordingly this clause is not applicable to the company.

19. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that there is no material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report, and we are also of the opinion that the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existed at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

20. (a) There is no unspent amount required to be transferred as per second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of Companies Act, 2013.

(b) There is no unspent amount remaining under sub section 5 of section 135 (1) of Companies Act, 2013 to be transfer to special account as per provision of sub section 6 of Section 135 of the Companies Act 2013.

21. The company is not required to prepare consolidated financial statement hence this clause of Order is not applicable to the company.

UDIN: 24169259BKABSW7548

For Meet Shah & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.: 142114W

sd/-

Meet Shah

Proprietor M. No.: 169259

Place: Ahmedabad

Date: 27/05/2024

Annexure - B to the Auditors’ Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Softrak Venture Investment Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI’). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on

Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

UDIN: 24169259BKABSW7548 For Meet Shah & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.: 142114W

sd/-

Meet Shah

Proprietor M. No.: 169259

Place: Ahmedabad

Date: 27/05/2024