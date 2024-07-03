iifl-logo-icon 1
Softrak Venture Investment Ltd Share Price

34.79
(1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:30:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open34.79
  • Day's High34.79
  • 52 Wk High34.11
  • Prev. Close34.11
  • Day's Low34.79
  • 52 Wk Low 5.85
  • Turnover (lac)0.54
  • P/E68.22
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.08
  • EPS0.5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)156.83
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Softrak Venture Investment Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

34.79

Prev. Close

34.11

Turnover(Lac.)

0.54

Day's High

34.79

Day's Low

34.79

52 Week's High

34.11

52 Week's Low

5.85

Book Value

10.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

156.83

P/E

68.22

EPS

0.5

Divi. Yield

0

Softrak Venture Investment Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.05

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Softrak Venture Investment Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Softrak Venture Investment Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:37 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Softrak Venture Investment Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

45.08

45.08

45.08

45.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.26

-1.9

-1.91

-1.99

Net Worth

45.34

43.18

43.17

43.09

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2012

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2012

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.01

0

42.9

-4.3

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Softrak Venture Investment Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Softrak Venture Investment Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Bhoomiben Patel

Independent Director

Sunny Darji

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Arpita Mittal

Independent Director

Sarjeevan Singh

Managing Director

Raghvendra Kulkarni

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Softrak Venture Investment Ltd

Summary

Softrak Venture Investment Limited was established on December 24, 1993. The Company operates into Professional, technical and business services. Presently, the Company is having information technology business and provide customized software solutions build upon their robust technologies like Microsoft Asp.net, Java, Java Script, PHP, Open Source, Android & IOS OS, My SQL, etc. The proposed customers of the Company include banks and other financial services, firms, manufacturers, healthcare and life sciences organizations, Internet Service and telecommunications providers, airlines and transportation companies, educational institutions, as well as public-sector agencies.Secondly, the profitability of individual companies depends on effective merchandising, competitive pricing, and reliable service. Large companies benefit in purchasing, distribution, and marketing. Whereas, small companies compete effectively by serving a local market, offering unique products, in providing superior customer service. Simultaneously, the Company takes support of many technical R&D consultants, the industrys broadest portfolio of systems, software, and services, ability to create total integrated solutions, and commitment to deliver the best Total Customer Experience in this or hence or otherwise, any industry. The Company intends to become a leader in enabling businesses and service providers to transform their operations and deliver Information Technology as a service. But the basic fundame
Company FAQs

What is the Softrak Venture Investment Ltd share price today?

The Softrak Venture Investment Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹34.79 today.

What is the Market Cap of Softrak Venture Investment Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Softrak Venture Investment Ltd is ₹156.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Softrak Venture Investment Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Softrak Venture Investment Ltd is 68.22 and 3.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Softrak Venture Investment Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Softrak Venture Investment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Softrak Venture Investment Ltd is ₹5.85 and ₹34.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Softrak Venture Investment Ltd?

Softrak Venture Investment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 347.75%, 1 Year at 430.48%, 6 Month at 146.10%, 3 Month at 22.17% and 1 Month at 35.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Softrak Venture Investment Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Softrak Venture Investment Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

