Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹34.79
Prev. Close₹34.11
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.54
Day's High₹34.79
Day's Low₹34.79
52 Week's High₹34.11
52 Week's Low₹5.85
Book Value₹10.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)156.83
P/E68.22
EPS0.5
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
45.08
45.08
45.08
45.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.26
-1.9
-1.91
-1.99
Net Worth
45.34
43.18
43.17
43.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.01
0
42.9
-4.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Bhoomiben Patel
Independent Director
Sunny Darji
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Arpita Mittal
Independent Director
Sarjeevan Singh
Managing Director
Raghvendra Kulkarni
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Softrak Venture Investment Ltd
Summary
Softrak Venture Investment Limited was established on December 24, 1993. The Company operates into Professional, technical and business services. Presently, the Company is having information technology business and provide customized software solutions build upon their robust technologies like Microsoft Asp.net, Java, Java Script, PHP, Open Source, Android & IOS OS, My SQL, etc. The proposed customers of the Company include banks and other financial services, firms, manufacturers, healthcare and life sciences organizations, Internet Service and telecommunications providers, airlines and transportation companies, educational institutions, as well as public-sector agencies.Secondly, the profitability of individual companies depends on effective merchandising, competitive pricing, and reliable service. Large companies benefit in purchasing, distribution, and marketing. Whereas, small companies compete effectively by serving a local market, offering unique products, in providing superior customer service. Simultaneously, the Company takes support of many technical R&D consultants, the industrys broadest portfolio of systems, software, and services, ability to create total integrated solutions, and commitment to deliver the best Total Customer Experience in this or hence or otherwise, any industry. The Company intends to become a leader in enabling businesses and service providers to transform their operations and deliver Information Technology as a service. But the basic fundame
Read More
The Softrak Venture Investment Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹34.79 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Softrak Venture Investment Ltd is ₹156.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Softrak Venture Investment Ltd is 68.22 and 3.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Softrak Venture Investment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Softrak Venture Investment Ltd is ₹5.85 and ₹34.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Softrak Venture Investment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 347.75%, 1 Year at 430.48%, 6 Month at 146.10%, 3 Month at 22.17% and 1 Month at 35.90%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.