Board Meeting 10 Jan 2025 7 Jan 2025

SOFTRAK VENTURE INVESTMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Subdivision/ Stock Split of Equity Shares of the Company subject to approval of the shareholders the Company and other necessary approvals The Board has considered, approved and recommended for Sub-division of Companys 1 (One) Equity Share of Face Value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of Face Value of Re. 1/-each. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.01.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

SOFTRAK VENTURE INVESTMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 to be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company For the Second Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 for the current F.Y 2024-25 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. on 13th November, 2024 and submission of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

SOFTRAK VENTURE INVESTMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve approval of quarterly unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024) In terms of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has at its meeting held on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The said Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon are enclosed herewith in terms of Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024

SOFTRAK VENTURE INVESTMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with other applicable Regulation of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 27th May 2024 Monday at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia to consider and approve the following: - 1. To Consider Adopt and Approve Audited financial result for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 2. To Recommend final dividend to the members of the company for the financial year 2023-24. 3. To Any other business with the permission of Chairman. In terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed from 1st April 2024 till the end of 48 hours after the declaration of the Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024 We hereby submit the outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Director held: Considered, approved and adopted the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with the Auditors Report and Certificate for unmodified opinion Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Recommendation of final dividend of 0.5% (Rs. 0.05/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each face value) for the Financial Year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 16 Mar 2024

1) To review the performance of Non-Independent directors and the Board as a whole. 2) To Review the performance of the chairman of the company. 3) To access the Quantity, Quality and Timeliness of flow of information. 4) Any other business with the permission of the chair. Outcome of meeting of Independent Directors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.03.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024