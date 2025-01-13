iifl-logo-icon 1
Softrak Venture Investment Ltd Balance Sheet

38.38
(1.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:30:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

45.08

45.08

45.08

45.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.26

-1.9

-1.91

-1.99

Net Worth

45.34

43.18

43.17

43.09

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.68

0.16

0.16

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

45.34

43.86

43.33

43.25

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

37.73

43.22

42.87

42.83

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

38.34

43.06

42.74

42.66

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.14

0.18

0.23

0.24

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.07

-0.07

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.75

-0.02

-0.03

0

Cash

0.04

0.2

0.03

0

Total Assets

37.77

43.42

42.9

42.83

