Softrak Venture Investment Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
45.08
45.08
45.08
45.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.26
-1.9
-1.91
-1.99
Net Worth
45.34
43.18
43.17
43.09
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.68
0.16
0.16
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
45.34
43.86
43.33
43.25
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
37.73
43.22
42.87
42.83
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
38.34
43.06
42.74
42.66
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.14
0.18
0.23
0.24
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.07
-0.07
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.75
-0.02
-0.03
0
Cash
0.04
0.2
0.03
0
Total Assets
37.77
43.42
42.9
42.83
