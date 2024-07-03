Softrak Venture Investment Ltd Summary

Softrak Venture Investment Limited was established on December 24, 1993. The Company operates into Professional, technical and business services. Presently, the Company is having information technology business and provide customized software solutions build upon their robust technologies like Microsoft Asp.net, Java, Java Script, PHP, Open Source, Android & IOS OS, My SQL, etc. The proposed customers of the Company include banks and other financial services, firms, manufacturers, healthcare and life sciences organizations, Internet Service and telecommunications providers, airlines and transportation companies, educational institutions, as well as public-sector agencies.Secondly, the profitability of individual companies depends on effective merchandising, competitive pricing, and reliable service. Large companies benefit in purchasing, distribution, and marketing. Whereas, small companies compete effectively by serving a local market, offering unique products, in providing superior customer service. Simultaneously, the Company takes support of many technical R&D consultants, the industrys broadest portfolio of systems, software, and services, ability to create total integrated solutions, and commitment to deliver the best Total Customer Experience in this or hence or otherwise, any industry. The Company intends to become a leader in enabling businesses and service providers to transform their operations and deliver Information Technology as a service. But the basic fundamental to this transformation is cloud computing. Through innovative software and services, the Company accelerates the journey to cloud computing, helping all offices to store, manage, protect and analyze their most valuable asset - information - in a more agile, trusted and cost-efficient way. Apart from this, it intends to become a leading Software Development Company in Ahmedabad, Gujarat to provide comprehensive solutions from analysis of clients requirement till setup of the system or function.