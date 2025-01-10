To The Members of

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Loss), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its loss, total comprehensive loss, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Revenue Recognition Principal audit procedures performed: Refer note 2.1 (iii) and note 26 of the standalone financial statements The Companys sales revenue mainly arose from sale of pharmaceutical products, which are in the nature of API (i.e. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient). We evaluated the design of internal controls over recognition of revenue in the appropriate period on accordance with the Companys accounting policy. On a sample basis, we tested the operating effectiveness of the internal control relating to the determination of point of time at which the transfer of control of the goods occurs. The Company recognises sales revenue based on the terms and conditions of transactions, which vary with different customers. For sales transactions in a certain period around balance sheet date, it is essential to ensure whether the transfer of control of the goods by the Company to the customer occurs before the balance sheet date or otherwise. We tested the relevant information technology systems used in recording the revenue including companys system generated reports, based on which selection of samples was undertaken. Considering that there are significant volume of sales transactions close to the year end, involving material amounts and such revenue recognition is subject to whether transfer of control to the customer has occurred before the balance sheet date or otherwise, we consider the risk of revenue from sale of goods being recognised in the incorrect period, a key audit matter. On sample basis, we performed test of details of sales recorded close to year end through following procedures: - Analysed the terms and conditions of the underlying contract with the customers and - Verified the evidence for the transfer of control of the goods prior to the balance sheet date or otherwise, from relevant supporting documents.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 2. Impairment assessment in respect of carrying value of the assets of the Cash Generating Units (CGUs) as at 31 March 2024 Principal Audit Procedures performed: The carrying value of the CGUs are tested by the Management atleast annually for impairment, or more frequently if the events or changes in circumstances indicate that the asset might be impaired. We assessed the managements process for identification of cash generating units within the Company and process for impairment assessment of the carrying value of assets of the CGUs Evaluated the design and implementation of the managements internal control around identifying impairment indicators at CGU level and carried out testing of the impairment assessment of relevant CGUs including the approval of forecasts and valuation models. The evaluation requires a comparison of the estimated recoverable value of the CGU to the carrying value of the assets in the CGU. The We inquired with Management to understand the factors considered when performing the impairment assessment including the rationale for the events and circumstances considered based on strategic plans of the entity (business revenue projections, cost reduction plans etc.), consideration of economic and industry matters and the factors considered regarding the overall value in use conclusion. Management has involved external specialist to carry out impairment assessment. Evaluated the competence of the Managements expert and understood the key assumptions considered in the managements estimates of future cash flows. As stated in note 7 of the standalone financial statements, the Management of the Company has assessed the annual impairment of CGUs based on the impairment indicators identified during the year. Involving our valuation specialists, to assist in evaluating methodologies, terminal growth rates considered in the estimates of future cash flows and the discount rate used in the calculations, which included benchmarking the weighted average cost of capital with sector averages for the relevant markets in which the CGU operates and considering Company specific factors and other key assumptions considered in the calculations. Compared the historical cash flows (including for current year) against past projections of the management for the same periods and gained understanding of the rationale for the changes. The Carrying value of CGUs will be recovered through future cash flows and there is a risk of impairment loss where the actual cash flows are less than expected. The impairment assessment performed by the Management contained a number of significant judgements and estimates including short and long term growth rates and discount rate. Performed sensitivity analysis on the key assumptions within the forecast cash flows and focused our attention on those assumptions we considered most sensitive to the changes such as revenue growth and profitability during the forecast period, the terminal growth rate and discount rate applied to the future cash flows. We focused on this area because of the significance of the balance and the significant judgements and assumptions involved in impairment assessment carried out by the Management about based on the future results We ascertained the extent to which a change in these assumptions both individually or in aggregate would result in impairment and considered the likelihood of such events occurring. We further assessed the adequacy of the disclosures made in the standalone financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

3. Going concern assessment Principal Audit Procedures performed: The Company has incurred a loss of 566.87 crores for the year ended 31 March 2024 and the Company has negative working capital position of 447.00 crores as at 31 March 2024. In addition to meeting its current obligations, the Company also requires funds to continue its day-to-day operations and expansion projects. Our audit procedures to assess the going concern assumption and whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast a significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern included the following audit procedures to obtain su_cient appropriate audit evidence: Note 2.1 (ii) of the standalone financial statements explain that Board of directors has concluded that the going concern basis is appropriate in preparing the Standalone financial statements of the Gaining an understanding and assessing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of Companys key internal controls over preparation of cash flow forecasts to assess its liquidity; Company. The evaluation of whether the Company is a going concern was based upon an assessment of the Companys cash position, future cash flow forecasts, its debt repayment obligations and other commitments and its availability of financing facilities, after considering breaches of its existing debt covenant, and based on proposed fund raise through rights issue to the existing shareholders. Compared the forecasted cash flows with the Companys business plan approved by the board of directors; This required the exercise of significant judgement, particularly in forecasting the Companys future revenues, profitability and cash flows. Based on their assessment, the Company concluded that there are no material uncertainties related to events or conditions which, individually or collectively, may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. Evaluating the key assumptions in the cash flow forecasts with reference to historical information, current performance, future plans, and market and other external available information; Assessing the managements ability to raise funds through rights issue to existing shareholders and availability of financing facilities from lenders; Considering the significance of the area to the overall financial statements this was significant for our audit. Performing sensitivity analysis on the forecasted cash flows by considering plausible changes to the key assumptions adopted by the Company; Assessing the adequacy of the disclosures related to application of the going concern assumption.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Boards report but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon which we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report. And the Management Discussion and Analysis, Corporate Governance Report and Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report which is expected to be made available to us after that date.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not/will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed on the other information that we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive loss, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal financial controls that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company except for not complying with the requirement of audit trail as stated in (i)(vi) below.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Loss , the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, is as stated in paragraph (b) above.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements

- Refer Note 38 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief as disclosed in the note 49(h) to the standalone financial statements no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief as disclosed in the note 49(h) to the Standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to World of Solara believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed final dividend for the year. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used Statutory Reports accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that no audit trail was enabled for certain direct changes to tables at the application level. Accordingly, we are unable to comment on whether Financial Statements there was any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. (Refer note 50 to the standalone financial statements) As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended 31 March 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION _ OF SECTION _3_ OF THE COMPANIES ACT, ____ ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited ("the Company") as at 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal

financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment, capital work-in-progress and relevant details of right-of-use assets. B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Company has a program of verification of property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress, investment properties and right-of-use assets so to cover all the items once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the

Company and the nature of its Assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) With respect to immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is lessee and lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the standalone financial statements included in property, plant and equipment and investment property, according to the information and explanations given to us and the sale deed provided to us and confirmation directly received by us from the lenders in case of land and buildings whose title deeds have been pledged as security for loans, we report that, the title deeds of such immovable properties are not held in the name of the company as at the balance sheet date:

As at the Balance Sheet Date Description of the property Gross carrying value ( Rs in Crores) Carrying value in the standalone financial statements ( Rs in Crores) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held Reason for not being held in name of company Freehold Land 0.21 0.21 Shasun Drugs wholly owned by Messrs . Shasun Chemicals (Madras) Pvt. Ltd. No 01-10-17 The title deeds are in the name of transferor Companies, which were transferred to the Company pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement as approved by the National Company Law Tribunal. The Company is in the process of transferring in its name. Freehold Land 0.33 0.33 Shasun Chemicals and Drugs Limited No 01-10-17 Freehold Land 2.09 2.09 Strides Shasun Limited No 01-10-17 Freehold Land 0.14 0.14 Shasun Pharmaceuticals Limited No 01-10-17 Freehold Land 52.18 52.18 Sequent Scientific Limited No 01-10-17 Investment Property- Building 3.02 2.39 Sequent Scientific Limited No 01-10-17 Buildings 36.31 25.31 Sequent Scientific Limited No 01-10-17 Buildings 85.13 65.20 Shasun Drugs wholly owned by Messrs . Shasun Chemicals (Madras) Pvt. Ltd. No 01-10-17 179.41 147.85

d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including Right of use asset) and intangible assets during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31 March 2024 for holding any benami property under the

Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii) a) The inventories except for goods-in-transit and stocks held with third parties were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and based on the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. For stocks held with third parties at the year-end, written confirmations has been obtained and in respect of goods in-transit, the goods have been received subsequent to the year end. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs 5 crores, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements comprising stock statements, working capital positions and statements on ageing analysis of debtors filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters.

iii) The Company has granted unsecured loans or advances in the nature of loans, to Companies or any other parties, in respect of which:

a) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity during the year, and hence reporting under clause (iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable b) The terms and conditions of all advances in the nature of loans, are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest. c) In respect of advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated and in the absence of such schedule, we are unable to comment on the regularity of the repayments of principal amounts and payment of interest. (Refer reporting under clause (iii)(f) below).

In respect of loan provided by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts of principal amounts and interest have been regular as per stipulations except for the following:

Name of the entity Nature Amount Due date Extent of delay Remarks if any Aurore Life Sciences Private Limited Repayment of principal Rs 22.26 crores 31 October 2023 13 days Received full amount on 13 November 2023

d) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans granted and advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date. e) No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties. f) The Company has granted advances in the nature of loans which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment details of which are given below details of which are given below:

Rs in Crores

All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate of advances in nature of loans Repayable on demand (A) - - - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) 8.89 - 8.89 Total (A+B) 8.89 - 8.89 Percentage of advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100% - 100%

* The amounts reported are at gross amounts, without considering provision made.

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted and investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable. v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits.

Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable. vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete. vii) In respect of statutory dues: a) Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, duty of Custom, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities in all cases during the year.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, duty of Custom, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. b) Details of statutory dues referred to in subclause (a) which have not been deposited as on 31 March 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the Amount relates Amount involved ( Rs in Crore) Amount unpaid Rs in Crore) Central Excise Act, 1944 Central Excise Commissioner of GST & Central Excise F.Y. 2011-12 to F.Y. 2017-18 2.74 2.74 Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax Commissioner of GST & Central Excise F.Y. 2017-18 0.17 0.17 Customs Act, 1962 Merchandise Exports from India Scheme Commissioner of Customs F.Y. 2018-19 to F.Y. 2020-21 2.77 2.77 Customs Act, 1962 Basic Custom Duty Customs Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal F.Y. 2017-18 0.12 0.12 Customs Act, 1962 Duty Drawback Commissioner of Customs FY 2020-21 to FY 2021-22 0.16 0.16 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Income Tax Appellate Tribunal F.Y. 2017-18 40.52 - Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Income Tax Appellate Tribunal F.Y. 2019-20 64.56 - Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Commissioner of Income-tax (Appeals) F.Y. 2021-22 10.50 - Employees Provident Fund Act 1952 Provident Fund The Central Government Industrial Cum Labour Court, Chennai FY 2009-10 to 2014-16 0.65 -

viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

ix) a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans to bank. There are no borrowings from financial institutions and government and the Company has not issued any debentures.

b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) The Company has not made any investment in or given any new loan or advances to any of its subsidiaries during the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable. The Company did not have any associate or joint venture during the year.

f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries companies. The Company did not have any associate or joint venture during the year.

x) a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the order is not applicable.

b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi) a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year ended 31 March 2024.

b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-Section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and upto the date of this report. xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period upto December 2023 and the draft of the internal audit reports where issued after the balance sheet date covering the period January 2024 to March 2024 for the period under audit.

xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b), (c) not applicable.

b) The Group ("Companies in the Group") as defined in the Core Investment Companies

(Reserve Bank) Directions) does not have any CIC (Core Investment Company) as part of the group and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses amounting to Rs 184.96 Crore in the financial year covered by our audit but had not incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii)There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.