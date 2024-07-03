iifl-logo-icon 1
Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Share Price

677.35
(-2.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:14:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open699.9
  • Day's High707.4
  • 52 Wk High882.8
  • Prev. Close697.35
  • Day's Low671.1
  • 52 Wk Low 322.53
  • Turnover (lac)403.21
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value258.82
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,442.14
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd KEY RATIOS

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.26%

Non-Promoter- 17.63%

Institutions: 17.63%

Non-Institutions: 45.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

36

36

36

35.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

901.42

1,467.13

1,491.05

1,556.86

Net Worth

937.42

1,503.13

1,527.05

1,592.79

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,268.34

1,616.88

1,321.75

560.4

yoy growth (%)

-21.55

22.32

135.85

Raw materials

-653.89

-724.41

-598.87

-293.32

As % of sales

51.55

44.8

45.3

52.34

Employee costs

-234.2

-227.63

-202.24

-69.51

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-88.17

220.96

112.49

1.95

Depreciation

-112.01

-108.31

-93.67

-36.55

Tax paid

33.1

0

0

0

Working capital

200.65

302.71

157.99

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.55

22.32

135.85

Op profit growth

-79.14

50.2

317.87

EBIT growth

-104.22

60.44

601.98

Net profit growth

-126.5

96.42

5,668.71

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,288.92

1,443.81

1,268.34

1,616.88

1,321.75

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,288.92

1,443.81

1,268.34

1,616.88

1,321.75

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.37

22.55

20.02

28.77

27.52

View Annually Results

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

RAJAGOPALAN RAMAKRISHNAN

Independent Director

Kausalya Santhanam

Non Executive Director

Arun Kumar

Managing Director & CEO

Poorvank Purohit

Independent Director

Rajendra Kumar Srivastava

Non Executive Director

Rajiv Vijay Nabar

Non Executive Director

Kartheek Chintalapati Raju

Non Executive Director

Manish Gupta

Executive Director & COO

M Mohan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S Murali Krishna

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd

Summary

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited was incorporated on February 23, 2017 to undertake business in manufacturing, production, processing, formulating, sale, import, export, merchandising, distributing, trading of and dealing in active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The Company has 6 APIs manufacturing plants located in Ambernath, Mangalore, Mysuru, Puducherry, Vishakhapatnam, and Cuddalore with a capacity of over 2,580 kilo litres and two R&D Centres in Chennai and Bengaluru. The Company offer rich basket of niche high-value products for global markets. The Company has developed 80+ commercial APIs predominantly in anthelmintic, anti-malarias, anti-infective, neuromuscular insomnia and anti-psychotic hyperkalemia segments, among others. It also reinforce entry barriers to competition and build strong intrinsic value through market specific launches. Apart from this, the Solara Active has two research and development units - in Bengaluru and Chennai - equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and a pipeline of 25+ products, at different stages of development. These drugs primarily deal with anthelmintic, anti-malarias, beta blockers, muscle relaxants, novel oral anticoagulants, anti-infective and other niche segments.The Companys manufacturing facilities enjoy regulatory approvals from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA); European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines (EDQM); Korea Food & Drug Administration (KFDA) - South Korea; Euro Zone - Good Ma
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd share price today?

The Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹677.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd is ₹2442.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd is 0 and 2.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd is ₹322.53 and ₹882.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd?

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.14%, 3 Years at -11.52%, 1 Year at 80.48%, 6 Month at 22.34%, 3 Month at -9.97% and 1 Month at -15.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.27 %
Institutions - 17.63 %
Public - 45.10 %

