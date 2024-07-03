Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹699.9
Prev. Close₹697.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹403.21
Day's High₹707.4
Day's Low₹671.1
52 Week's High₹882.8
52 Week's Low₹322.53
Book Value₹258.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,442.14
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
36
36
36
35.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
901.42
1,467.13
1,491.05
1,556.86
Net Worth
937.42
1,503.13
1,527.05
1,592.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,268.34
1,616.88
1,321.75
560.4
yoy growth (%)
-21.55
22.32
135.85
Raw materials
-653.89
-724.41
-598.87
-293.32
As % of sales
51.55
44.8
45.3
52.34
Employee costs
-234.2
-227.63
-202.24
-69.51
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-88.17
220.96
112.49
1.95
Depreciation
-112.01
-108.31
-93.67
-36.55
Tax paid
33.1
0
0
0
Working capital
200.65
302.71
157.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.55
22.32
135.85
Op profit growth
-79.14
50.2
317.87
EBIT growth
-104.22
60.44
601.98
Net profit growth
-126.5
96.42
5,668.71
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,288.92
1,443.81
1,268.34
1,616.88
1,321.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,288.92
1,443.81
1,268.34
1,616.88
1,321.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.37
22.55
20.02
28.77
27.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
RAJAGOPALAN RAMAKRISHNAN
Independent Director
Kausalya Santhanam
Non Executive Director
Arun Kumar
Managing Director & CEO
Poorvank Purohit
Independent Director
Rajendra Kumar Srivastava
Non Executive Director
Rajiv Vijay Nabar
Non Executive Director
Kartheek Chintalapati Raju
Non Executive Director
Manish Gupta
Executive Director & COO
M Mohan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S Murali Krishna
Reports by Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd
Summary
Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited was incorporated on February 23, 2017 to undertake business in manufacturing, production, processing, formulating, sale, import, export, merchandising, distributing, trading of and dealing in active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The Company has 6 APIs manufacturing plants located in Ambernath, Mangalore, Mysuru, Puducherry, Vishakhapatnam, and Cuddalore with a capacity of over 2,580 kilo litres and two R&D Centres in Chennai and Bengaluru. The Company offer rich basket of niche high-value products for global markets. The Company has developed 80+ commercial APIs predominantly in anthelmintic, anti-malarias, anti-infective, neuromuscular insomnia and anti-psychotic hyperkalemia segments, among others. It also reinforce entry barriers to competition and build strong intrinsic value through market specific launches. Apart from this, the Solara Active has two research and development units - in Bengaluru and Chennai - equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and a pipeline of 25+ products, at different stages of development. These drugs primarily deal with anthelmintic, anti-malarias, beta blockers, muscle relaxants, novel oral anticoagulants, anti-infective and other niche segments.The Companys manufacturing facilities enjoy regulatory approvals from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA); European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines (EDQM); Korea Food & Drug Administration (KFDA) - South Korea; Euro Zone - Good Ma
Read More
The Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹677.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd is ₹2442.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd is 0 and 2.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd is ₹322.53 and ₹882.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.14%, 3 Years at -11.52%, 1 Year at 80.48%, 6 Month at 22.34%, 3 Month at -9.97% and 1 Month at -15.79%.
