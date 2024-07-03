Summary

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited was incorporated on February 23, 2017 to undertake business in manufacturing, production, processing, formulating, sale, import, export, merchandising, distributing, trading of and dealing in active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The Company has 6 APIs manufacturing plants located in Ambernath, Mangalore, Mysuru, Puducherry, Vishakhapatnam, and Cuddalore with a capacity of over 2,580 kilo litres and two R&D Centres in Chennai and Bengaluru. The Company offer rich basket of niche high-value products for global markets. The Company has developed 80+ commercial APIs predominantly in anthelmintic, anti-malarias, anti-infective, neuromuscular insomnia and anti-psychotic hyperkalemia segments, among others. It also reinforce entry barriers to competition and build strong intrinsic value through market specific launches. Apart from this, the Solara Active has two research and development units - in Bengaluru and Chennai - equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and a pipeline of 25+ products, at different stages of development. These drugs primarily deal with anthelmintic, anti-malarias, beta blockers, muscle relaxants, novel oral anticoagulants, anti-infective and other niche segments.The Companys manufacturing facilities enjoy regulatory approvals from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA); European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines (EDQM); Korea Food & Drug Administration (KFDA) - South Korea; Euro Zone - Good Ma

